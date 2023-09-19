Three civilians were killed in a Russian bombardment in Kubiansk, in the eastern part of the country

New victims. On Tuesday, September 19, three civilians were killed in a Russian bombardment in the city of Kubiansk (Kharkiv region), regional governor Oleg Sinekobov said. “The enemy attacked Kubiansk using a guided missile. Three civilians were killed.”In a telegram, the governor wrote a reprimand “Another war crime by the Russian occupiers”. Follow our live stream.

Washington welcomes Ukrainian progress. kyiv led military counter attack against russian army “Continuously Advancing”, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin estimated. The president also announced that American Abrams tanks had been promised at the beginning of the year “Soon to Enter Ukraine”.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s historic day. The Ukrainian president arrived in the United States on Monday, where he is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time on Tuesday before traveling to Washington to meet Joe Biden. “For us, it is very important that our words, our messages are heard by our partners”The Ukrainian leader promised.

Moscow and Beijing show their coordination. China and Russia have positions “similar” It’s in front “US actions in the international arena, including anti-Russian and anti-Chinese nature”After an exchange between Chinese and Russian diplomatic leaders, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. “The parties discussed in detail the current situation in Ukraine, noting that Russia’s interests are not taken into account and, even more so, the futility of efforts to resolve the crisis without Russia’s participation.”According to Moscow.

Drone attack in Lviv Drones struck the city in western Ukraine on Tuesday morning. According to the mayor, the fire broke out in an industrial warehouse. UA 26-year-old man was found under the rubble and taken to hospital, the councilor said.