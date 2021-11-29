Positive to Kovit-19, the couple escaped from an isolated hotel and were arrested shortly before the flight departed from the Netherlands.

Forty? More for them! The Dutch gendermay announced the arrest on Sunday Flight Schiphol at Amsterdam Airport Passengers who were positive for Covit-19 from South Africa were a couple who “escaped” from an isolated hotel. “The arrests took place while the plane was about to take off,” the Royal Constable (Gendermary) said on Twitter, adding that the couple had been handed over to health officials.

A couple who escaped from an isolated hotel in the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee in Schiphol have been arrested this evening. They have been detained on the flight that was about to depart. Both have been transferred to GGD. – Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (areMarechaussee) November 28, 2021

The two passengers, who were arrested this Sunday, were among 61 passengers who tested positive for Covit-19 on Saturday after landing in South Africa. They are isolated in a hotel near the airport. “The Omicron variant has so far been identified In 13 positive tests. But the investigation is not over yet. The new variant can be found in other models, ”the National Institute of Public Health (RIVM) said on Sunday.

According to the Dutch newspaper Telegraph, Security guards generally ensure that those who have been tested for Covit-19 stay in their rooms. Outside, they are being monitored by the police. No one yet knows how the couple got out of the hotel or how the guards were informed of their flight. Dutch television channel At 5 p.m. Says the couple were on a flight to Spain when they were arrested.