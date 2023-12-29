The Russian attacks left at least 12 dead and 70 injured

kyiv reports that at least twelve people died and 70 were injured
At least twelve people were killed and 70 injured in Russian attacks in several cities in Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials announced that the toll would worsen as relief efforts continued.
The Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed 114 of 158 air targets
Ukraine said it destroyed 114 of 158 missiles and drones launched by Russia, which killed at least ten people and wounded dozens more in the latest attacks.
“The enemy used 158 airstrikes against Ukraine last night: various types of missiles and drones,” the air force said on the Telegram network, destroying 114 targets.
According to a journalist who was on siteOn February 20, the first day of the war, Russia fired 160 missiles.
For the UN, the Russian strikes show the “grim reality” that Ukraine is experiencing
Denis Brown, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, responded that the Russian attacks in Ukraine, which killed at least ten people and wounded 70, illustrate the “terrible reality” this country is experiencing.
“For the Ukrainian people, this is a new unacceptable example of the terrible reality they face,” he said of social media attacks in populated areas of Ukraine.
“About 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine,” says Volodymyr Zelensky.
“In total, about 110 missiles were launched against Ukraine, most of which were shot down,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X (formerly Twitter).
He listed “a maternity ward, educational institutions, a shopping center, multi-storey residential buildings and private houses, a commercial warehouse and a parking lot” as targets in several cities across the country.
A journalist at the site believes it is “the biggest attack in months”.
“Ukraine faced intense missile and drone attacks last night. Dozens of missiles, in Kiev, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro… It's the biggest attack in months and it's not stopping,” writes a correspondent in Ukraine. Le Figaro and Médiapart, Clara Marchaud, are on site.
Two Russians were strongly condemned for offensive poetry
Artyom Kamardin and Igor Shtovba were arrested in September 2022 after participating in a public reading of a poem highly hostile to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
A Moscow court sentenced them to five-and-a-half to seven years in prison yesterday. A new example of repression in the country.
Germany's top military official says Russia is suffering 'huge' losses
“According to figures from Western intelligence services, you know, 300,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or too badly injured to mobilize in battle,” General Christian Freuding, who oversees support for Kiev, told the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung. Within Bundeswere.
In addition to human losses, Russia also suffered “huge” “material” losses, namely “thousands of tanks and armored vehicles”.
In the first report released early Friday, kyiv noted that at least one person died and fifteen others were injured in the Russian strikes that hit the country.
Zelensky adviser says Russian strikes mean Ukraine needs 'more help'
Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff, said the wave of Russian strikes launched on Friday in several cities in Ukraine showed the country needed “more help” from the international community.
“We are doing everything possible to strengthen our air defenses. But the world needs to see that we still need help and means to stop this terrorism,” he wrote on the social network Telegram.
A response to the Ukrainian offensive in Crimea?
The Russian attacks come after Russia confirmed on Tuesday that one of its ships had been damaged in an attack on Kiev in annexed Crimea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed by his Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, on the damage caused by the large amphibious assault ship Novocherkassk.
The Ukrainian military, for its part, vowed to “destroy” the ship, which it said was carrying Shahed drones, using cruise missiles.
Three people were injured in Sumi region in the north-east of the country
According to Ukrainian military officials, three people were injured in the strike in Konotop, Sumy region, where a residential building was specifically hit.
According to the military, three Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed there.
Many cities were affected by the Russian strike
Explosions were heard Friday morning in Kiev, where “anti-aircraft defenses are actively working,” its mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced.
According to Oleg Synegubov, head of the local military administration, the city of Kharkiv suffered at least ten strikes in two waves. However, local police reported that a hospital in Kyivskyi district was damaged.
In Odesa, one building was damaged following the overnight strike, but the resulting fire was quickly brought under control, Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said.
His opponent, Andriy Sadovyi, spoke of Lviv, a city rarely targeted, as “two strikes” in a total attack by “ten Shaheds” in the region. Officials also reported explosions in the Dnipro region.
