The Russian attacks left at least 12 dead and 70 injured

10:25

Ukraine said it destroyed 114 of 158 missiles and drones launched by Russia, which killed at least ten people and wounded dozens more in the latest attacks.

“The enemy used 158 airstrikes against Ukraine last night: various types of missiles and drones,” the air force said on the Telegram network, destroying 114 targets.

According to a journalist who was on siteOn February 20, the first day of the war, Russia fired 160 missiles.