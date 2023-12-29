Joe Biden calls on US Congress to “act without further delay” to help Q after Russian “massive bombings”.

The request is simple:“Act without further delay”. US President Joe Biden again urged the US Congress to take action to provide Ukraine with new military and financial aid. “Massive Explosions” From the whole country Russia, Friday December 29. “Unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending Ukraine the weapons and air defense systems it desperately needs to protect its people.”, the leader warned. The Republican opposition is demanding concessions on the nation's immigration policy before raising new funds. Follow our live stream.

London has announced that it will send 200 anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv. London announced it would send 200 anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv on Friday, December 29, as Russia launched a wide-ranging series of attacks on several cities across Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin “Tests Ukraine's security and Western resolve…and today's delivery of an air defense package sends an undeniable message that the UK is absolutely committed to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian brutality”British Defense Minister Grant Shabbs announced.

At least 18 people died and 132 were injured. At least 18 people were killed and 132 injured in the Russian strikes, according to a provisional report, Ukrainian police said early in the afternoon, noting that people may still be under the rubble.

More than a hundred missiles were fired. “Enemies used 158 airstrikes against Ukraine last night”The air force said in a telegram that it destroyed 114 targets. “It's a total missile attack.” From the first days of the Russian invasion, the spokesman told AFP.

Moscow welcomes his attacks. “All Goals Achieved”, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release. According to the same source, Russia conducted more than 50 strikes, including one “The Great Strike” Between December 23 and 29 in Ukraine, against military infrastructure, ammunition depots and locations for the deployment of Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries.

Paris strongly condemns. France immediately condemned it “With the greatest determination” there “Terror Strategy Aimed at Destroying Infrastructure of Ukrainian Citizens”. Paris “Continue to support Ukraine and provide the necessary assistance for the use of self-defense in close coordination with its partners.”Added by Ministry of External Affairs.

International reactions. Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine in kyiv said “Funding is needed now“To meet the Russian attack. “International humanitarian law expressly prohibits the deliberate targeting of civilian objects and indiscriminate attacks under any circumstances.”For his part he recalled UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Durk.