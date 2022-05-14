Misunderstanding between Zelensky and Macron, kyiv will receive new military aid from the EU

Hosted live by Alexandre Priam and Cécile Bouanchaud

Contributions to this live stream have been temporarily disabled.

Tension between Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron . The President of Ukraine told the Italian Channel Ray His French counterpart tries to converse with Moscow. ” We should not look for a way to Russia, Macron is doing it in vain. Before adding “I know he wanted to get results in the mediation between Russia and Ukraine, but he did not get anything. “. Elysee replied: He never discussed anything with President Vladimir Putin without the consent of President Gelensky.

. The President of Ukraine told the Italian Channel Ray His French counterpart tries to converse with Moscow. ” We should not look for a way to Russia, Macron is doing it in vain. Before adding “I know he wanted to get results in the mediation between Russia and Ukraine, but he did not get anything. “. Elysee replied: He never discussed anything with President Vladimir Putin without the consent of President Gelensky. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Resnikov said in his Facebook post this morning that his country ” [entrait] In the new and long phase of the war “. Ready for it, kyiv plans to increase productivity for military equipment and provide weapons to one million civilians.

Provided by the European Union An additional 500 million euros in military aid EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said it would help protect Ukraine from Russian aggression.

EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said it would help protect Ukraine from Russian aggression. According to Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Spent an equivalent of $ 8.3 billion. Or 245.1 billion hryvnia, the country’s currency, since the beginning of the war. Another financial effect of the conflict was that the government was able to collect only 60% of the expected taxes in April. The minister said Ukraine urgently needed foreign aid.

Or 245.1 billion hryvnia, the country’s currency, since the beginning of the war. Another financial effect of the conflict was that the government was able to collect only 60% of the expected taxes in April. The minister said Ukraine urgently needed foreign aid. Russia suspends power supply to Finland from Saturday, May 14, 2022 Due to the charge “Unpaid”. Tensions are rising between Moscow and Helsinki, which has expressed a desire to join “Without delay” Moscow’s view of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) under the influence of the Russian offensive in Ukraine with a very bad outlook has already threatened a response “Military-Technical”. Finnish electricity network operator promises that electricity can be made without imports from Russia

Due to the charge “Unpaid”. Tensions are rising between Moscow and Helsinki, which has expressed a desire to join “Without delay” Moscow’s view of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) under the influence of the Russian offensive in Ukraine with a very bad outlook has already threatened a response “Military-Technical”. One of Georgia’s separatist regions is set to hold a joint referendum with Russia. Officials in the pro-Russian Georgian separatist region of South Ossetia announced on Friday evening that a referendum on coordination with Russia would be held on July 17. The “President” Anatoly Biplov “Signs referendum in the Republic of South Ossetia”Mentions his services in a press release “Historical Desire” The inhabitants of this Georgian region are connected with Russia, which borders it.

Officials in the pro-Russian Georgian separatist region of South Ossetia announced on Friday evening that a referendum on coordination with Russia would be held on July 17. The “President” Anatoly Biplov “Signs referendum in the Republic of South Ossetia”Mentions his services in a press release “Historical Desire” The inhabitants of this Georgian region are connected with Russia, which borders it. This Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council The overwhelming majority approved the opening of an inquiry into alleged atrocities against Russian occupation troops. UN Commission on Ukraine “Investigation” Regarding the grave human rights violations in Kiev, Chernivtsi, Kharkiv and Sumi in February and late March 2022. “Those responsible must be held accountable”.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Report. Transnistria, a flammable pro-Russian enclave

Encryptions. In Kaluga, Russia, auto workers feel the barriers wind up

Review. “Valentine Dictionary Ukraine” : Ukrainian soul from A to Z.

Grandstand. Pierre Buhler: “The Russian National Interest is better served by the absence of rules than by the Security Order of 1945”

Maintenance. Alberto Fernandez: “Sanctions will not only affect Russia”

Report. A war-torn wine estate in southern Moldova, Ukraine

Analysis. The ambiguity of Pope Francis in the Ukraine war

In films, in films. With the Azov Regiment at the Azovstal factory

Check out our live stream from yesterday In this link.