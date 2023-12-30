December 30, 2023

About 30 people were killed in a massive Russian airstrike

December 30, 2023

Russia blames the majority of the attacks on Ukrainian fault lines

At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York this Friday, Russian representative Vassily Nebenzia blamed Russian attacks on Ukraine on misuse of Ukrainian air defense systems. “resulted in civilian deaths”He declared.

He held up a QR code linking to a video he said showed residential buildings being damaged by Ukrainian air defense forces.

Most of the Security Council members, including the United States, France, and Britain, condemned the attack on Ukraine. China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, did not condemn the attack, but said, “Political Solution” For the war in Ukraine.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the consequences of Russia's massive attack on several cities in Ukraine. “More than 100 private houses were destroyed or damaged, as well as 45 multi-storey buildings, schools, two churches, hospitals, a maternity ward and numerous commercial warehouses”, He explained in the video textAdd that was To date, 29 people [qui] lost their lives ».

Counts from various Ukrainian officials indicate at least thirty people were affected.

