December 30, 2023

Israel-Hamas war – “Some days, I have nothing to eat”: former French-Israeli hostage Mia Schem talks about her captivity in Gaza

Rusty Knowles December 30, 2023 2 min read

Mia Schem, 21 years old, is a former French-Israeli hostage taken during a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. After his release in November, he spoke on Israeli television about his detention conditions.

He was one of Hamas's hostages for 54 days. 2023 Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli woman, was released last November by the Palestinian Islamic Movement after the attack in Israel on October 7.

nearby Channel 13, on Israeli television, the young woman recalled the conditions of detention in Gaza. In 54 days, on October 7, during the “Tribe of Noah” festival, he says he experienced real hell when a bullet hit him in the arm during a Hamas attack.

“I was at the festival with Elya. The terrorists started shooting at us and Elya and I were the first to flee. I was driving and they shot us in the tires.” He also appeared in a Hamas video on October 16. “I'm in Gaza, they treated me, the operation lasted three hours, everything is fine” She had mentioned.

During his interview, the Franco-Israeli claims “A Holocaust Experience”. “Everyone there are terrorists, these are families controlled by Hamas […] I will never forget. Pain and fear, visions of horror, friends who never came back and those we have yet to bring back. But we still have to win“, she believes.

Finally, he mentions that he was locked and watched 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in the house of one of his captors, unable to see the light of day. Picaro. I was at his house, his family's house. His wife was outside the room with the children. That's why he didn't rape me […] His children came to pet me.

