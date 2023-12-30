December 31, 2023

Live – Israel-Hamas war: UN calls for Palestinian refugees According to the agency, “security no longer exists in Gaza.”

December 30, 2023

A US sale to Israel. The U.S. government announced on Friday that it had “urgently” approved, without going to Congress, a $147.5 million sale of artillery ammunition to Israel. These 155 mm shells and various military equipment were taken from the US Army's stockpile, according to a press release from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken concluded that “there is an urgent need to sell to the Israeli government,” justifying the press release.

Palestinians were killed in the West Bank. Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank killed two Palestinians on Friday, one suspected of carrying out a car-ramming attack and another of trying to detonate a bomb at a military post, the Israeli military said.

WHO is concerned. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed “deep concern” over the growing threat of infectious diseases in the Gaza Strip. “My WHO colleagues and I are very concerned about the growing threat of infectious diseases as people continue to be displaced in southern Gaza, with some families forced to move multiple times and many living in overcrowded health facilities,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Acts of genocide. South Africa has accused Israel of “acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza” before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations' main judicial body announced on Friday. In its claim, South Africa said, “Israel's actions and omissions are of a genocidal nature because they are part of a broader national, ethnic and racial group with the specific intent necessary to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza (…) in the context of the Palestinians.”

Attacks in Syria. The Israeli military said on Saturday it was carrying out strikes in Syria after two rockets fired from Syria landed inside its territory. “After sirens sounded in northern Israel recently, two shots from Syria fell on point blank range. The military is currently attacking the sources of these shots,” he pointed out in a brief message. Questioned by AFP, the Israeli military confirmed the projectiles fired were rockets.

