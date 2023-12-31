Los Angeles: Black woman killed by police officer after calling 911 for domestic violence

“He won't leave my house… He won't leave me alone… I need the police immediately. » This recording of the 911 call, Broadcast by the Guardian, Nyani Finlayson makes a plea for help moments before her death. This 27-year-old black woman contacted the Los Angeles Police Department to report domestic violence. Law enforcement rushed to the young woman's home in Lancaster before she was shot and killed by an officer.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) Broadcast images of this drama, captured on December 4 by on-board cameras placed in the intervention group. When the police arrived near the apartment, they could already hear the screams of the mother of the 9-year-old child. According to the pictures, the girl was by her mother's side when she opened the door. The child then allegedly complained that her mother's ex-partner had hurt her. “I'm going to punch him,” Nyani Finlayson says before entering the house.

The police enter and the child points to the man in the room. When the 27-year-old woman touched the man's arm, Officer Ty Sheldon opened fire. He entered the apartment seconds earlier, but he shot Nyani Finlayson four times. “Why did you shoot?” », shouts the man at the back of the room. The video will stop at this point.

Not the first black person killed by an agent

"Officers administered first aid until Los Angeles County paramedics arrived. Finlayson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead," LA police said. He also explains his ex-wife's arrest for child abuse and assault on an agent. He was later released pending investigation.

The shooter had already killed a black man named Michael Thomas in 2020. At this time, Ty Sheldon was suspended during the investigation. According to the Guardian, the victim's family filed a complaint against the agency. This Wednesday, activists organized a “4 Black Women Standing” demonstration in front of the LASD station to demand justice.