The Pope encourages the singers with joy and humility

Joy, prayer and humility were the three main attitudes recommended by the Pope on Saturday, December 30, during an audience at the Vatican with the International Federation of Puri Condores. To his young guests who help others to pray through song, Francis reminds, “It is important that each of them keep their heart close to Jesus, not only when they sing, but always.”

“What you do is very important because with your voices you help communities to pray and open their hearts to God; And it is fundamental to the life of the Church“. His Holiness the Pope told the members of the International Federation Puri contours. Founded on November 11, 1944 by Mgr Fernand Maillet, director of the Little Singers at the Wooden Cross, it brings together singers with boys, girls, mixed choirs and sometimes adults for male voices. The meeting with these children and youth singers of the Sacred Song is a great moment for the Holy Pope to give some advice as part of their service and work.

happiness

“Singing is a joy“. This is what Francis notices first, especially when we do it in the chorus. And “The joy of your singing is a gift you have received from those you composed, those who taught it to you, those who sent it to you, and sometimes even centuries ago.“, he explains. Referring to the Bible, the Holy Father emphasizes “God loves a cheerful giver» (cf. 2 Go 9, 7). “ThereforeHe adds, When you pour your passion into singing, you give your listeners a great gift», in a world where we need happiness; There are many, tooYoung people are prisoners of anxiety or boredom“.Through song and music, we can touch hearts, give beauty and restore joy and hope in life,” notes the Bishop of Rome.





Singers from the International Federation of Fury Contores

Prayer

Prayer is fundamental because “You are not artists like others, you are not putting on a show. You help others to pray through your sung prayer“. So François calls these young singers.They should always keep their hearts close to Jesus, not just when they sing», in prayer and love. “If your heart is full of love for JesusThe Pope said, It comes in voices and it is like an arrow that hits the mark, reaching people's hearts“St. Augustine taught.”Singing is the property of a lover» (Sermon 3361: PL 38, 1472), and let the singer pray twice, he reminds us.

For the Holy Father, singing is an act of love: “When we sing, we pray with words and music, with heart and voice, with devotion and art.“.

When you sing, “Lord, have mercy” or “Holy, holy, holy” or “Lord is my shepherd,” you listen with heart because you have met a God who is generous in forgiveness. Holy, good, caring for all our needs, always walking with us.”

Walk and grow together

By singing, we send an important message to society: “By singing together, praying together, harmonizing, listening to you, waiting for you, inserting the rhythm of each into the rhythm of all, The Pope affirms, You help the community do the same and teach them how good it is to walk and grow together“.





Singers from the International Federation of Fury Contores

School of humility

The singer is always part of a choir in which we serve one another, a virtue espoused by Pope Francis who insists that singing is a school of humility, as the leader of the choir is part of the choir. and “Your song is even simpler because it is in the service of God“, and”Helping others to encounter God, he also knows how to step aside at the right time, to make room for silence, where all can secretly hear the words that only Jesus knows how to say to each of us.», declares the successor of Peter. Francis emphasizes the humility that every good condor should have: “A person who tries to be the center of attention or dominate others is not a good witness“Don't try to appear, on the contrary,” said the Pope.Seeking to blend with perfection, because in unity, coming from humility, your song expresses true friendship: with God, with others and with each other.“, he maintains.

Expressing his gratitude, the Holy Father encouraged these young dedicated singers in their work, which requires much effort.Living together also requires effort. But you, with the harmony of your explanations, the light of your faces and the beauty of your voices, help us understand that it is worth it.“, he emphasized.