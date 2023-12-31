Attacks on Belgorod kill 21 and injure more than 100, Russia reports

Russia has re-estimated the death toll from the Belgorod bombing to 18
The Belgorod attack, blamed on Ukraine, left 18 dead and 111 wounded, compared with 14 dead and 108 wounded earlier. The strike came a day after a series of deadly bombings in Ukraine that officials said killed 39 people. Kyiv has yet to respond to Moscow's accusations, but the Russian Defense Ministry has already promised that the attack will not continue. “Unpunished”.
The UN Security Council is meeting this Saturday at 10pm (Paris time), at Russia's request, to discuss the strike, according to the Russian ambassador to the United Nations and three members of the council.
In addition, bombings in Donetsk, a large eastern Ukrainian city controlled by Moscow, killed one person and wounded ten others, the head of the Russian occupation of the region announced. Denis Poochlin, in Telegram.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky are both set to deliver anticipated New Year's addresses, a year after 2023 marked by the failure of Kiev's counter-offensive and the total paralysis of the front line.
