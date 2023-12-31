December 31, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Attacks on Belgorod kill 21 and injure more than 100, Russia reports

Attacks on Belgorod kill 21 and injure more than 100, Russia reports

Rusty Knowles December 31, 2023 1 min read

Russia has re-estimated the death toll from the Belgorod bombing to 18

The Belgorod attack, blamed on Ukraine, left 18 dead and 111 wounded, compared with 14 dead and 108 wounded earlier. The strike came a day after a series of deadly bombings in Ukraine that officials said killed 39 people. Kyiv has yet to respond to Moscow's accusations, but the Russian Defense Ministry has already promised that the attack will not continue. “Unpunished”.

The UN Security Council is meeting this Saturday at 10pm (Paris time), at Russia's request, to discuss the strike, according to the Russian ambassador to the United Nations and three members of the council.

In addition, bombings in Donetsk, a large eastern Ukrainian city controlled by Moscow, killed one person and wounded ten others, the head of the Russian occupation of the region announced. Denis Poochlin, in Telegram.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky are both set to deliver anticipated New Year's addresses, a year after 2023 marked by the failure of Kiev's counter-offensive and the total paralysis of the front line.

See also  A new variant has been discovered in South Africa and Botswana that are being monitored by scientists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The Pope encourages the singers with joy and humility

December 31, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Los Angeles: Black woman killed by police officer after calling 911 for domestic violence

December 31, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Live – Israel-Hamas war: UN calls for Palestinian refugees According to the agency, “security no longer exists in Gaza.”

December 30, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year's Day. Since then he has been leaning towards life

December 31, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Asteroid “Dark God” Apophis will visit Earth in a rare flyby – Earth.com

December 31, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Pistons snap 28-game losing streak with win over Raptors: How Detroit finally found a way to win

December 31, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

“Bobby Kotick's decisions made our games worse,” says former Call of Duty developer.

December 31, 2023 Len Houle