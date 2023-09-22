Brightline service from Miami to Orlando: train tickets, schedule

Brightline finally began service outside Orlando today. The first train to Orlando will depart just after 10 a.m. from Miami. WESH 2 traffic anchor/reporter Megan McKee is on this train from Miami and has all the sunrise coverage. The train was scheduled to leave at 6:41 a.m., but was delayed about 30 minutes due to a fatal accident with another train. The first train left Orlando at 6:38 AM. The 37,350-square-foot terminal in Orlando is located adjacent to Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C and connects directly to airport parking garage C. Tickets are on sale for those who want to book future dates. Tickets start at $79 one way. RELATED: How to buy tickets for the BrightLine train between Orlando, South Florida BrightLine completed the long-awaited rail line in June, months ahead of testing. The company says this work has created more than 10,000 jobs and had an economic impact of more than $6 billion for the state of Florida. RELATED: Brightline completes construction between Orlando and South Florida RELATED: Map shows Brightline stations in Florida Service was supposed to begin Labor Day weekend but Brightline had to finish final testing. Brightline representatives say they’re excited to finally start service in Central Florida. “Airplane, but now there will be another option, and this will revolutionize transportation not only in the country and the state of Florida but here in Central Florida and will really make our backyard bigger,” said Katie Metzner, director of public affairs. Brightline Affairs. RELATED: Fun facts about Brightline’s high-speed rail line between Orlando, South Florida When it reaches full service, there will be 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Orlando and South Florida. In addition to Miami, flights are also available to West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura. Brightline Orlando Train Schedule Their weekday train schedule out of Orlando will include: Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami from 5 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. The first southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8: 30 AM, hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando from 6:50 AM to 9:45 PM The first northbound train from Miami arrives in Orlando at 10:15 AM. Their weekend train schedule out of Orlando will include: Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami starting at 5 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. First southbound The train from Orlando to Miami arrives at 8:30 a.m., departing every 1 hour northbound from Miami to Orlando from 5:45am to 9:45pm, the first northbound train from Miami to Orlando arrives at 9:15am. BrightLine Orlando Terminal Parking Passengers will be able to park there or at the South Park Place Economy Lot, which drops off passengers at Terminal C. Lot C costs $19 per 24 hours, while South Park Place Economy Lot costs $19 per 24 hours. $10 per 24 hour period. Park Garage C will have 350 parking spaces available for commuters. Once inside the station, passengers can purchase tickets from Guest Services or one of several self-service kiosks if they have not purchased tickets in advance. You can also check luggage before walking through the touchless turnstiles into the security screening tunnel. Passengers will not be allowed to bring alcoholic beverages or weapons through the security checkpoint. However, alcohol can be purchased for consumption inside the station as well as on the train. Brightline Orlando Terminal Amenities The terminal at Orlando International Airport has many amenities, including: Mary Mary’s Bar, which serves craft cocktails and light snacks. The seating bar is located at the far end of the station with a panoramic view of the train platforms where guests can watch the arrivals and departures of trains. Above the Mary Mary Bar is a message board providing updated train schedules, boarding times, news of the day and other announcements. MRKT PLACE is a retail store selling last minute gifts, sundries and refreshments. Everyone will have access to free high-speed Wi-Fi and charging stations inside the station and on trains. There are 87 TVs inside the station in Orlando. There is also a children’s play area. Brightline offers two classes of service: SMART, which is considered a first class option, and PREMIUM, which is considered economy. Passengers who book a PREMIUM ticket will enjoy complimentary meals, snacks and beverages, a dedicated First Class lounge, free checked baggage, priority boarding, and a dedicated coach. SMART passengers can purchase drinks and food for an additional cost. How fast can Brightline trains travel? Brightline claims to be the fastest train in Florida and the southeastern United States after reaching speeds of 130 mph. The impressive speed was recorded in March, as Brightline conducted tests along the new 35-mile rail corridor between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa. RELATED: Brightline hits record speed during testing The new tracks are fenced and have no crossings. By reaching 130 mph, the Brightline trains shattered the previous record of 110 mph, set last year during testing through Martin and St. Lucie counties. Once passengers are transported, Brightline trains will travel at a maximum speed of 110 mph. 125 mph.

Brightline finally began service outside Orlando today. The first train will arrive in Orlando after 10 a.m. from Miami. WESH 2 traffic anchor/reporter Meaghan Mackey is on this train from Miami and has all the coverage for Sunrise. The train was scheduled to leave at 6:41 a.m., but was delayed about 30 minutes due to a fatal accident with another train. The first train left Orlando at 6:38 AM The 37,350-square-foot terminal in Orlando is located adjacent to Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C and directly connected to the airport’s Garage C. Tickets are on sale for those who want to book for future dates. Tickets start at $79 one way. Related: How to buy Brightline train tickets between Orlando, South Florida Brightline completed the long-awaited railway in June, months ahead of testing. The company says this work has created more than 10,000 jobs and had an economic impact of more than $6 billion for the state of Florida. Related: Brightline completes construction between Orlando and South Florida Related: The map shows Brightline stations in Florida

Service was supposed to begin on Labor Day weekend, but Brightline had to finish final testing. Brightline representatives say they’re excited to finally start service in Central Florida. “It’s about making our backyard bigger. So here in Central Florida, we know we can get to South Florida. It’s a drive, or we hop on a plane, but now there’s going to be another option, and that’s what it’s like,” said Katie Metzner, director of public affairs at Brightline: “We will revolutionize transportation not only in the country and the state of Florida but here in Central Florida and make our backyard bigger.” See also Robinhood users buy companies that they “know, understand, and believe in for the long-term.” These are their favorite stocks. Related: Fun facts about the Brightline high-speed train between Orlando, South Florida When service reaches full service, there will be 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Orlando and South Florida. In addition to Miami, flights are also available to West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura. The BrightLine Orlando station is located directly across from Terminal C at Orlando International Airport. Related: Timeline: History of Brightline high-speed train service in Florida See a map of Brightline Florida stations below: Brightline orlando train schedule

Their weekday train schedule out of Orlando will include: Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami run from 5 a.m. to 8:50 p.m The first southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando run from 6:50 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The first northbound train from Miami arrives in Orlando at 10:15 a.m Their weekend train schedule out of Orlando will include: Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami run from 5 a.m. to 8:50 p.m

The first southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando run from 5:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The first northbound train from Miami arrives in Orlando at 9:15 a.m Brightline Orlando station stops Passengers will be able to park there or at the South Park Place Economy Lot, which drops off passengers in Terminal C. Parking Garage C costs $19 per 24 hours, while South Park Place Economy Lot costs $10 per 24 hours. Park Garage C will have 350 parking spaces available for commuters. See also The Universal Plaza opens in downtown Tigard Once inside the station, passengers can purchase tickets from Guest Services or one of several self-service kiosks if they have not purchased tickets in advance. You can also check luggage before walking through the touchless turnstiles into the security screening tunnel. Passengers will not be allowed to bring alcoholic beverages or weapons through the security checkpoint. However, alcohol can be purchased for consumption inside the station as well as on the train. Brightline Orlando Station Amenities The terminal at Orlando International Airport has many amenities, including: Mary Mary Bar serves craft cocktails and light snacks. The seating bar is located at the far end of the station with a panoramic view of the train platforms where guests can watch the arrivals and departures of trains.

Above the Mary Mary bar is a message board providing updated train schedules, boarding times, news of the day and other announcements

MRKT PLACE is a retail store selling last minute gifts, sundries and refreshments

Everyone will have access to free high-speed Wi-Fi and charging stations inside the station and on trains

There are 87 television sets inside the station in Orlando

There is also a children’s play area Brightline offers two tiers of service: SMART, which is considered a first-class option, and PREMIUM, which is considered economical. Passengers who book a PREMIUM ticket will enjoy complimentary meals, snacks and beverages, a dedicated First Class lounge, free checked baggage, priority boarding, and a dedicated coach. SMART passengers can purchase drinks and food for an additional cost. How fast are Brightline trains? Brightline claims to be the fastest train in Florida and the southeastern United States after reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour. The astonishing speed was recorded in March when Brightline conducted tests along the new 35-mile rail corridor between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa. Related: Brightline reaches record speed during testing The new trails are fenced and have no crossings. By reaching a speed of 130 mph, Brightline shattered the previous record of 110 mph, set last year during testing in Martin and St. Lucie counties. Once passengers are transported, Brightline trains will travel at a maximum speed of 125 mph.

“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”