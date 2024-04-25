April 25, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Buried in the Cat's Claw Nebula is one of the largest space particles ever seen

Buried in the Cat's Claw Nebula is one of the largest space particles ever seen

Cheryl Riley April 25, 2024 3 min read

Scientists have discovered a hitherto unknown space particle while examining a region relatively close to condensed star birth, a cosmic speck about 5,550 light-years away. It is part of the Cat's Claw Nebula, also known as NGC 6334.

The team, led by Zachary Freed, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), examined a section of the nebula known as NGC 6334I using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). This revealed the presence of a complex molecule known as 2-methoxyethanol, which had never before been seen in the natural world, although its properties had been simulated in laboratories on Earth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Meet salmon with highly mineralized teeth

April 24, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Starlink mission Tuesday from Cape Canaveral

April 24, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Hubble celebrates its 34th anniversary with a look at the Little Dumbbell Nebula

April 24, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Video of an injury accident on the set of Eddie Murphy's movie “The Pickup” published by The New York Times

April 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Buried in the Cat's Claw Nebula is one of the largest space particles ever seen

April 25, 2024 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Can the Chicago Bears get Caleb Williams and a new stadium? It sounds like a Hail Mary

April 25, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Steam closes refund policy loophole, finally comes up with a name for the thing where you can play a game early if you pre-order

April 25, 2024 Len Houle