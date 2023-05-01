ChatGPT AI Elder Scrolls Skyrim Mod is a robotic horror movie

Supporters of modern artificial intelligence technology –And this is our weekly reminder that it is not artificial intelligence at all—You have big plans for video games. Ubisoft is arrogantAnd Square Enix gets wetbut these are just test rules: for a more comprehensive look at what AI proponents want to see in their video games, you should check out this trailer for modifying ChatGPT for Skyrim.

Oshi No Ko is one of the early anime of the year

This video by user Art from the Machine “A Skyrim mod that allows conversations with NPCs via ChatGPT, xVASynth (text-to-speech) and Whispering (speech-to-text). This update introduces Skyrim scripting, which allows for voices to be lip-synced and NPC perception of in-game events. “

That’s the point anyway. This is what it all looks like in practice:

ChatGPT in Skyrim VR – Lip-syncing and refreshing in-game awareness

It’s a horror show, I know. Particularly notable are the way the video has to be sped up to disguise the amount of time the game takes to respond to questions, the terrible synthesized voice acting and the general bland standard of all the “writing”. Oh, and the fact that people are running around Skyrim Stores – in a world without clocks – would tell you opening hours as if they were taking a phone call in a shopping mall. Sorry sir, we close at five.

An essential component of the console

Since the Xbox Series S is $30 off, you can set aside $30 for storage, an additional controller, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

I’ve spent quite a bit of time writing earlier drafts of this blog where I took this opportunity to launch into a tirade against the notion that machine learning can or should replace human artists, but you know what? This is the Skyrim modern. If this is what many people still playing this game want—And obviously it isdespite what they are In reality What you want is to play a tabletop RPG with friends – and then eat it. If you’re happy with word-soup dialogue written by a machine trained on things that were already very general in the first place, no amount of saying “we need to value human art as the only true human experience” will convince you if this Is the future of video games you want, you get everything you deserve.