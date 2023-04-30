Honkai Star Rail Codes for April 2023 and How to Redeem Codes at Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail codes Stellar Jade can give you credits, a character, and a free Light Cone experience, with some of these helpful bonuses including April 2023.

We doubt it active codes It has the same expiration date as the ones in Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, HoYoverse’s other gacha games, so make sure you know How to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail before these work tokens expire.

If there is any special software Live broadcast codes As for Star Rail added in the future, we’ll make sure to add those too!

Honkai Star Rail Codes for April 2023



Stellar Jade is used to purchase Star Passes needed to level up characters and Light Cone weapons.

To celebrate its launch, we have Five symbols To Honkai: Star Real!

That’s it Active codes in Honkai: Star Rail:

2T7BP4JVEBT7 : x3 Adventure Log, x2 Condensed Aether, x3 Cosmic Fried Rice, x5,000 Credits (expires May 7th)

: x50 Excellent Jade and x10,000 Credits STARRAIL GIFT: x50 Stellar Jade, x2 Traveler’s Guide, x5 Bottled Soda, x10,000 Credits

Search the in-game mailbox after unlocking it to also claim pre-registration bonuses if you signed up before launch, which includes a 4-star character and x18 Star Rail Passes.

Upon launch, you can also participate in the login event to claim more free rewards for your account from the Travel History menu each day.

Until May 24, there too twitch drops (which includes Stellar Jade) Rewarded to those who link their Twitch account to their Star Rail account and then watch any Star Rail related live stream.

We will update this page when new codes are released, or when they expire.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

To redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail, you can either visit The official recovery site and login to your account, or you can redeem it in the game.

To redeem in-game codes, you need to bring up the main phone menu (ESC on PC, click on the phone icon on the top left of the screen on mobile), Locate the three dots symbol above your Trailblazer rank at the topthen select Redeem Code.

All you need to do now is to type or paste the Star Rail code, then click Confirm. If you enter an active code that you haven’t redeemed before, you will get the rewards sent to your in-game mailbox (envelope code in your phone menu). You must go to your mailbox and claim the rewards there to add them to your inventory.

If you don’t see rewards in your mail right away, exit the game and restart it.

Finally, keep in mind that you can only claim an active code once per account letter.

Enjoy your free Star Rail rewards!



