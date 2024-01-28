Palworld players share builds for “must-have” core features.

One player found this essential feature to be the best for getting the most out of their Palworld gaming experience, Using a giant ramp to launch themselves out of their base.

Players are drawn to Pocket Pair's hit Palworld primarily because of the amazing monster hunting experience it offers.

However, it's still a survival game, so rules are essential to protect you from the horrors of the night. Palworld offers a variety of customization options and different features, so players can build some stylish bases to feel right at home.

Article continues after ad

the In the world The community came together in a discussion to discuss the features they found essential, including one person who managed to build a giant ramp.

Article continues after ad

Palworld player claims basic exit ramps 'essential'

In a post shared on Social mediaone player urged the Palworld community to incorporate an exit ramp into their base.

“Build exit ramps for your base(s),” the person said, attaching a video of them sliding down the ramp to exit their base at incredible speed.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates on eSports, gaming and more.

Article continues after ad

The video puzzled some players who immediately wanted to know how they could copy the move and base setup.

“I have no idea how to operate the button you press? I don't even know how to crouch,” said one person. “How do you solve the support problem? Usually no more than one staircase can be built over a cliff.

See also The video game release calendar for October is a bit stacked Article continues after ad

The original poster shared the secret of how to build the ramp with the rest of the confused and bewildered Palworld community.

Article continues after ad

“I had to start at the bottom with the stairs on the foundation, then use the wall/ceiling tiles as support as I worked my way up the cliff,” the player said.

Palworld fans are bound to come up with more cool creative ideas for core features as they gain more experience in the world of monster hunting, so be sure to follow our Palworld page for more news like this.