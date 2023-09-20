Christian McCaffrey isn’t interested in a heavy workload

Christian McCaffrey played all 57 snaps Sunday. He played 58 of 68 snaps in the season opener.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week Needs to do better With back rotation. (Elijah Mitchell had 10 snaps in Week 1 and none in Week 2.)

However, McCaffrey isn’t worried about being overworked.

“I think it all depends on how the game goes,” McCaffrey said, via Alex Espinoza of 95.7 The Game. “We had a lot of breaks last game. Sometimes, This is the way things are. There will be games, too, where Mitchell gets four or five carries in a row on multiple drives because he’s playing well, and he feels it, and I’m out.

“It’s really a situational thing. I don’t think it’s ever a plan for us to get all the bags or not. Sometimes that’s just the way games go.

McCaffrey has played 100% of his team’s offensive snaps 15 times in his career, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. Only 10 times in the same period have other fullbacks played in every game.

This was the first time McCaffrey played 100 percent of the snaps since Week 15 of 2019 while with the Panthers against the Seahawks.

McCaffrey’s 268 rushing yards this season leads the NFL with 88 yards.