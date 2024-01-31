CIA Director: The war in Ukraine weakened Putin

The war in Ukraine has “quietly eroded” the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin, CIA Director William Burns wrote in an article published Tuesday.

While Putin's grip on power is unlikely to weaken soon, Mr. Burns wrote in Foreign AffairsThe discontent had “eroded the Russian leadership and the Russian people,” allowing the CIA to recruit more spies.

The agency filmed a series of videos aimed at recruiting Russian officials. the most recent, Released last week, Russians are encouraged to securely submit information to the CIA using a secure browser on the dark web. The latest video raises their anger at corruption in the Russian government.

While the US government did not say how many spies were recruited using the videos, officials said the agency would not have continued to pressure them on Telegram and YouTube if they were not effective. Mr. Burns echoed this sentiment in his article.