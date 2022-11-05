Climate activists prevent private planes from taking off at Schiphol Airport

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – More than 100 environmental activists dressed in white stormed an area of ​​private jets at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Saturday, stopping several departing planes by sitting in front of their wheels.

The protest was part of a day of demonstrations in and around the airport organized by environmental groups Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion to protest greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution from airports and the airline industry.

No delays for commercial flights were reported until early afternoon.

“We want fewer flights, more trains and a ban on short non-essential flights and private planes,” said Dewey Zloch, leader of the Dutch Greenpeace campaign.

The environmental group says Schiphol is the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the Netherlands, emitting 12 billion kilograms annually.

Hundreds of protesters in and around the airport’s main hall carried signs reading “Fly restricted” and “More trains”.

In response to the protest, Schiphol said it aims to become a zero-emissions airport by 2030 and supports the airline industry’s goals to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The military police in charge of airport security said in a statement that they had “made a number of arrests of people who were on the airport’s property without allowing them to do so.”

The Dutch government in June announced plans to cap the number of passengers at the airport at 440,000, about 11% below 2019 levels, citing concerns about air and climate pollution.

Transportation Secretary Mark Harpers told Parliament last month that his office could not control the rise in private jet traffic and that the government was considering whether to include the issue in its climate policy.

