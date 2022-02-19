Coca-Cola introduces a new product for a limited time called “Coca-Cola Starlight”

Beverage giant Coca Cola This week, it announced that it is introducing a new limited-time beverage called Coca-Cola Starlight.

The new drink, which will be available on North American shelves on February 21, will be “reminiscent of the stars around a campfire, as well as a cool feel that evokes the feeling of a cold flight into space,” According to Market Watch .

Beijing Olympics: Coca-Cola Calms Uyghur Genocide After Criticizing Georgia’s Election Law

Starlight will appear in a reddish color and will be available in some locations in a sugar-free format.

Coca-Cola has also launched a new platform, known as Coca-Cola Creations, that will focus on developing more limited-time products.

Consumer Research launches “WOKA-COLA” campaign targeting the company for inflation

“Coca-Cola Creations aims to surprise, delight and engage global audiences through tastes, moments, and magical and unexpected collaborations—something we know our fans expect from us,” Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Brand Strategy at Coca-Cola said in a statement.

Coca-Cola’s revenue rose 10% to $9.5 billion in the October-December period. That beat Wall Street expectations of $8.98 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

The company said that for the first time since the pandemic began, the volume of Coca-Cola products sold for outdoor use in the fourth quarter exceeded levels recorded in 2019.

Coca-Cola said it expects to achieve revised revenue growth of 7% to 8% this year, beating its usual forecast of 4% to 5%. Chairman and CEO James Quincey said this is partly due to the reopening of markets around the world, but also due to planned price increases to offset higher costs for commodities such as sugar and aluminum cans as well as transportation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report