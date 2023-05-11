Google took a page out of Samsung’s book and made itself a foldable phone. In fact, the newly announced Google Pixel Fold, which was shown off at Google I/O 2023 alongside the Pixel 7A and Pixel Tablet, looks as if it borrowed a few chapters from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable devices have something in common. In a rather startling similarity since Google chose a way of design philosophy on the tablet – unfold – both unfold and noble $1,799.99 starting price. However, when you look a little closer, you’ll notice some stark differences.

Here, we pit the two foldable flagships against each other to compare their specs and features on paper. While Samsung is iterating the fourth Galaxy Fold, Google will be the first player in the world of foldable phones when the Pixel Fold launches in late June. But can Google really compete with a first-generation product?

Let’s see how they behave, at least on paper, until we have a chance to review the new Pixel Fold in full.

Google Pixel Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: A game of inches and aspect ratios

The gap between the closed Pixel Fold is barely visible. Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge It’s almost as if the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the least desirable thigh gap. Photo by Allison Johnson/The Verge

Some of the biggest things that set these Android phones apart are their sizes and proportions. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts out fairly tall and slim, and morphs into an almost square-like device. On the other hand, the Pixel Fold has a smaller, wider outer screen — which gives it the feel of a standard phone before you open it up. However, once unfolded, the Pixel has a wider, more squat stance. See also Google Pay accidentally rains free cash on netizens • The Register

Their internal displays are 7.6-inch OLED screens, but the difference in feel and size comes down to those proportions. The Pixel Fold’s 6:5 aspect ratio provides a larger 5.8-inch outer screen, while the Galaxy Z Fold’s 21.6:18 aspect ratio results in a taller 6.2-inch cover screen. It’s about half an inch larger, but the Pixel Fold looks more usable on the outside, like a regular phone.

Bezels for days, yes, but aside from those weird angles, the Pixel Fold’s external display looks pretty traditional. Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge As our very own David Pearce said in a file The last episode of virgacast“When you close the Galaxy Fold, it basically turns into a TV remote control — 11 feet long.” Photo by Allison Johnson/The Verge

Staying in the size department for a moment, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a little slimmer — but not when folded. The Pixel Fold has a pretty narrow gap between its two folded halves, which helps, at least in photos, that it looks quite handsome (for a Pixel).

Now, as for the other key specs, two of the biggest deciding factors for most people buying a new phone are cameras and battery life. While camera performance is something beyond spec, there’s no denying that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a much larger main sensor — which usually means better low-light performance. But in terms of battery life, the Pixel Fold has a larger capacity of 4,821mAh. Of course, if software optimization is not okay, it may not be as great a feature as it seems.

As for the other features, the two phones differ greatly in the processor department; The Galaxy uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, while the Pixel Fold uses Google’s own Tensor G2 (same chip as the Pixel 7 generation). Another stark contrast between the two is the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s stylus support, as it’s compatible with the Samsung S-Pen Fold Edition ($50 additional purchase) while the Pixel Fold is just for your fingers. Differences aside, the phones have a lot of par when it comes to ports, fingerprint sensor location (both in the power button), water resistance, RAM, and storage capacity. See also The Dyson Zone Air Purifier starts at $949

Here’s a deeper look at all the specifications of the two devices side by side:

what do you He thinks? Does the Pixel Fold look like a promising first attempt from Google? Are you looking to drop its price by $1,800, or would you rather have the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on sale? Samsung’s flagship foldable phone has seen its share of discounts, though no deals are more consistent and deeper than what we saw in the Pixel 7 generation. Perhaps the Pixel Fold will follow suit. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Related: