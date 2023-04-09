Dragon Quest XII: Flames Of Fate’s logo is getting a slight update

Dragon Quest XII: Flame of Destiny It was officially announced back in May 2021, and since then neither Square Enix nor series creator Yuji Horii have revealed much about it.
Now, in a new twist, the game’s logo appears to have been refreshed a bit, making it glow a little more. Share your Gematsu before-and-after comparison on social media below. According to the same source, the latest archive of the page indicates that the logo was updated sometime after January 23, 2023. Here’s a look:
When DQXII was originally announced, creator Yuji Horii mentioned how the title would be a “darker” and more adult character for the long-running JRPG series. The game will apparently run on Unreal Engine 5 and will likely make up the next “10 to 20 years” for the series.
No release date or platforms have been announced yet. You can catch up on some of our previous Nintendo Life coverage:
