February 2, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Cramer tells investors to stay away from Amer Sports

Cramer tells investors to stay away from Amer Sports

Cheryl Riley February 2, 2024 2 min read

Although the IPO market is on the rise, CNBC's Jim Cramer said he believes it has been “make or break” so far. He asked investors not to buy Amer Sports, which debuted on Thursday at a discount, saying the company's balance sheet was weak.

“So far, this looks like another out-of-favor IPO, even if its low share price allows it to get like this, I guess you could call it a good pop,” he said. “And I have to tell you, Amer Sports is a great example of the kind of deals I wish we wouldn't see.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Wings, shrimp, and booze: Host a budget Super Bowl party carefully this year

February 1, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Volvo shares jump 20% as sales rise, and plans to stop financing Polestar

February 1, 2024 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Denny's is closing its East Oakland location after 54 years

February 1, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Adele Springsteen, mother of Bruce Springsteen, dies at the age of 98

February 2, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA announces the launch date of the mission

February 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

MLB Trade Grades: Evaluating Orioles-Brewers Corbin Burnes Trade

February 2, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Jim Cramer says Big Tech megacaps valuation is well deserved

February 2, 2024 Len Houle