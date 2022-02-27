Daily Deals: Get Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring on Sale

It’s a great time to be a fan of RPGs in a huge open world. First, the hot topic in the gaming world right now is Elden Ring, and if you want to go for the latest FromSoft, Elden Ring Collector’s Edition is back in stock from PlayStation 5 for now. In addition, you can still save on the PC version. The next generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 has been released to great reviews, and the game is on sale for less than $15. If you’re curious, but still wary, about Cyberpunk fixes, this is a great time to go cheap. And in other deal news, check out sales on gaming PCs, game consoles, game lockers, electric scooters, and more.

16% off on Elden Ring for PC

If you are looking for a game that will keep you occupied for dozens of hours, Elden Ring is your answer. Elden Ring came out and we gave the game a 10/10 here at IGN. There are currently no discounts available for console players, but PC gamers can already get them at 16% off at Green Man Gaming.

Elden Ring Collector’s Edition Available

And if you’re looking to invest more in the Elden Ring, the PlayStation 5 Collector’s Edition is still available at GameStop. Edition comes with a physical copy of the game, a 9 inch figurine of Malinia, an exclusive hardcover book, hardcover art book, and a digital soundtrack. Get it while you can, because once it’s gone, it may not be back in stock again.

Cyberpunk 2077 is under $15 and comes with a free next-gen upgrade

Gamers are pretty much excited about the next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade, so now finally seems to be the time to jump into CD Projekt Red’s massive open-world adventure. You can get the base game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for less than $15 on GameStop right now, and it comes with a free next-gen upgrade, meaning you can experience everything the new version has to offer at a fraction of the full price.

Kingdom Hearts: The Complete Novel Collector Edition for sale

Kingdom Hearts: The Complete Novel Collector Version be seen on amazon

Kingdom Hearts fans should check out this amazing collector’s edition of Kingdom Hearts books. Featuring 12 novels – one for each game in the Kingdom Hearts series – you can re-experience the story of the Kingdom Hearts games in book form. This edition comes in one book combined, as well as an art print of each story and a Keyblade keychain.

Get spare HDMI cables for cheap

Everyone needs HDMI cables, from game consoles, to DVD players, to soundbars, and more, so it’s always a good idea to have a little extra cable on hand. You can now get a pair of 6-foot 4K HDMI cables for sale.

Roam around the city on your own electric scooter

Electric scooters are all the rage in American cities right now. There are so many types of scooters that you have no doubt seen on the sidewalks all over the city. Instead of installing an app and paying individually every time you use a scooter, how about getting one of your own? Now, you can get a Bird Air electric scooter for $150. Ride up to 15.5 miles on a single charge and connect to the Bird app on iOS or Android for even more features.

Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Cabinet

Arcade1Up Simpsons Arcade Cabinet with Chair and riser be seen on Walmart

Arcade1Up launched Simpsons Arcade in November of last year for $529. After just 3 months, you can get it for $130. Up to 4 players can join the classic side-scrolling Simpsons arcade game like Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa; Cabinet includes stand-up play riser, lighting marquee, matching bench, and tin wall sign.

ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti . Gaming PC

ASUS ROG STRIX AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD be seen on Walmart

Walmart is offering this AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for just $799. The GTX 1660 Ti is still a very capable video card that can handle any game at 1080p. You certainly won’t find a more powerful video card for this price.

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme RTX 3060 Gaming PC

CyberPowerPC Intel Core i5-11600KF RTX 3060 Gaming Computer with 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, 1TB HDD be seen on amazon

This is currently one of the least expensive RTX 3060 gaming platforms that we can find. Sold and shipped by Amazon Direct (not a third party seller). Although the shipping date was off a bit in early April, there are reports that some people got it much earlier. The low price tag might suggest that the RTX 3060 isn’t quite up to par, but nothing could be further from the truth. The RTX 3060 is about 20% faster than the RTX 2060 SUPER and is on par with the RTX 2070. This means that it handles 1080p gaming beautifully and has the chops that require 1440p and VR.

New Humble Choice PC Bundle: Get Borderlands 3 and 7 more games for $9

Use code: IGN2022 Humble Choice PC Bundle with Borderlands 3 and 7 More games Use promo code “IGN2022” 95% off $200.00 be seen on the humble

From now until March 1, you can get a copy of Borderlands 3 and 7 other PC games for just $11.99. If you’re a first-time Humble Choice subscriber, you can get an extra 25% off using our IGN code:IGN2022Bringing the price down to just $9. Borderlands 3 is currently on sale for $60 on SteamSo getting this game on its own for $9 would really be a great deal. Humble Choice gives you additional perks like access to the Humble Games Collection and up to 20% off Humble Store purchases for the rest of the month. You can cancel your subscription at any time without any penalty.

Alienware Aurora R12 RTX 3080 PC for $2199.99

Alienware Aurora R10 AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12-Core RTX 3080 Gaming PC with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD be seen on Dell Home

The RTX 3080 is much more powerful than the best video card of the previous generation, the RTX 2080 Ti, and it’s the best recommended video card for 4K gaming. The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 are the only (very slightly) more powerful cards, but they cost hundreds of dollars more. The RTX 3080 is paired with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, which is one of the best processors you can get at the moment, whether it’s for gaming or for workstation purposes. It’s also upgraded with liquid cooling. The device is ready to go out of the box with 16GB DD4-3200MHz RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD. Don’t worry, even the power supply is up to snuff with an ample 1000W rating.

Online Nintendo Switch Membership

One of the biggest advantages of a Nintendo Switch Online membership over PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is that it’s much cheaper. However, any additional discount helps. Nintendo Switch Online is required to play online in games like Super Mario Kart or Splatoon, download custom maps in Super Mario Maker 2, play free old SNES games, save your game data to the cloud, and much more.

Nintendo Switch OLED in and out of stock

It’s been very difficult to find the latest model of the Nintendo Switch OLED throughout the holiday season. It’s back today, but only on Amazon, and for a very limited time. This adapter features a larger, more vibrant OLED touch screen, an upgrade to the awesome OG kickstand, an Ethernet port in the docking station, and of course the new Joy-Con colors. If you are planning to buy one, feel free!

RTX 30 Series Video Card Packages at Newegg

If you’d rather build your own gaming PC and can’t wait any longer for an RTX series video card, check out these Newegg combo packs. Choose an RTX 3060, RTX 3070, or RTX 3080 video card attached to your motherboard, SSD, RAM, computer case, or PSU. You’ll get much more value out of spending the same amount (or more) on a video card alone than an eBay scalper.

Samsung EVO 512GB Micro SDXC Card (New Generation)

Compatible with Nintendo Switch

Compatible with Nintendo Switch Samsung EVO Select 512GB U3 A2 V30 Micro SDXC Card (New Model) be seen on amazon

If you prefer to get your Switch games on your Nintendo eShop, you’ll need a reliable microSD card to use it. Check out the 512GB option from Samsung, which is one of the most popular and reliable microSD card brands. With 512GB of storage, you’ll be able to download practically the entire Switch library, as well as any hot new releases coming later this year, like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Xbox Series S Console with a second add-on console

Dell is offering the Xbox Series S game console (which comes with one wireless controller) paired with a second Xbox wireless controller for just $327.99. This pays $28 for a second console. Considering that the Robot White controller typically runs around $60, that’s great if you’re planning on picking up a second controller anyway.

Nintendo Switch for $279.99

Amazon Prime members only

Amazon Prime members only Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy cons be seen on wut

Woot, owned by Amazon, is offering a $20 discount on a new Nintendo Switch game console to Amazon Prime members. We never see a straight price drop on a Nintendo Switch console; If there is a deal, it is usually in the form of a package or gift card. If you’ve been waiting for any kind of deal on the Switch, you won’t get anything better than this. Like most Woot deals, this one is probably too long.

Alienware AW3820DW 38″ x 1,600 Monitor

Alienware AW3821DW 38-inch 3840×1600 Curved 1ms 144Hz G-SYNC Ultimate Nano IPS Gaming Screen be seen on Dell Home

Get the biggest and best Alienware gaming monitor at $750 off, the lowest we’ve ever seen. This monitor has a huge screen size and resolution to support it. This is one of the few monitors that have been certified with “G-SYNC Ultimate” technology. This means there’s an advanced NVIDIA GSYNC processor built into this monitor for improved HDR, brighter picture, and more accurate color reproduction. The IPS panel has a real response time of 1ms and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse (Lightest Logitech Wireless Mouse)

This is the mouse I currently use for gaming and I highly recommend it. Wireless mice usually weigh more than wired mice due to the battery. The G Pro Wireless captures this trend by being the lightest wireless mouse Logitech sells at just 2.8 ounces. For comparison, the MX Master 3 Wireless weighs 5 ounces, and the Wireless G503 weighs 6 ounces, even the most popular wired The G502 Hero weighs 4.2 ounces without any of the adjustable weights.