Battlefield 2042 pulls the look of Russia in light of current events

last week Battlefield 2042 DICE developers first offered, and then pulled it off, a limited-edition look featuring a smiling attack helicopter for the game’s Russian faction, and decided that now was not the best time to give players such rewards.

for a while now, The beleaguered online shooter It offers special rewards to players who can complete certain weekly challenges, sometimes under the guise of specialized clothing, and sometimes skins for weapons and vehicles. The skin in question, called the ‘Grin Reaper’, appeared last week with an aggressive smile based on the famous ‘shark tooth’ tradition of aircraft art. It dates back to the First World War. It was then launched, as events in Ukraine rapidly deteriorated, and quickly withdrawn:

It was the right move by the DICE developers for anyone looking at this skin in isolation, but it also creates a strange precedent where this particular element is seen as poor taste, but the rest of the game itself – which features aggressive Russia in the near future as one of only two factions Players have a 50/50 chance of being automatically assigned before each match – a good thing.

The removed skin is not replaced; Anyone who plays the game will see an empty space on the screen where the player’s progress towards the current weekly reward will normally be. DICE says that the “Weekly Missions will be back” later this week, and hasn’t ruled out a rerun of this look Later.

This is the third time one way or another Battlefield 2042 Skins have topped the news since the game was launched. Firstly There was an appearance that referred directly to Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine in 2014, specifically the “little green men”.undistinguished Russian special forces units that “allowed Vladimir Putin to briefly claim that they were in fact local insurgents, and therefore not a clear and open annexation of foreign lands”.

Then on Christmas some Players are outraged that Holiday’s skin will show Santa Claus holding an assault rifle, then other players are outraged that Dais grabs the skin after a backlash. Everything was very sad.