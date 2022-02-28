How to get Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia • Eurogamer.net

Master Research: Apex It is the second research in Masterwork Research in pokemon go By completing it, you will get two powers Legendary Pokemon – Apex Shadow is oh And the Apex Shadow Loggia.

However, if you want to complete this task, you need to purchase a file Pokemon Go Tour: Gohto Ticket Play Pokémon Go during the event. Doing so will open a file Pokemon Go Tour: Johto A special research mission, and once completed, Masterwork Research: Apex will be available.

Below you will find a file Masterwork Research: Apex Important Stepsso you can Get Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia for your group.

on this page:

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Opening Cutscene + Collection Challenge Preview

Tips on how to complete Masterwork Research: Apex in Pokémon Go Here are some tips that will help you complete your Masterwork quest: Apex: You can use the Lucky Egg to double the amount of XP you receive for any Pokémon Go activity.

Remember – you can delete field research tasksSo, if you get one you don’t like, simply get rid of it.

Using incense will attract a variety of Pokémon to your site.

If you have trouble finding a variety of types of Pokemon, try using a special type lure unit At PokéStop, because each one attracts a different set of Pokémon species.

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia in Pokémon Go . Explained Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia are the first in a new genre of Shade legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go. These two Pokemon can only be obtained by completing Masterwork Research: Apex, which, as mentioned earlier, is only available to players who have purchased Go Tour: Gohto Ticket complete Pokemon Go Tour: Johto A special research mission. See also Bandai Namco apologizes for Elden Ring performance issues • Eurogamer.net No matter which version of Go Tour: Johto you choose, you’ll receive both Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia during this mission. Once you capture an Apex Shadow Pokémon, you will have the option to purify them, and if you choose to do so, one of their attacks will become stronger when used in either of them. gyms or raids. For Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Holy fire – Increases from 135 to 155 strength For Apex Shadow Loggia Aeroplast – Rise from 200 to 225 strength Remember – you don’t have to purify a Pokémon, and if you do, these power-ups only apply to gym and raid, not trainer battles or Go Battle League.