How to get Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia • Eurogamer.net

A running overview of the Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh mission.
Master Research: Apex It is the second research in Masterwork Research in pokemon go By completing it, you will get two powers Legendary Pokemon – Apex Shadow is oh And the Apex Shadow Loggia.
However, if you want to complete this task, you need to purchase a file Pokemon Go Tour: Gohto Ticket Play Pokémon Go during the event. Doing so will open a file Pokemon Go Tour: Johto A special research mission, and once completed, Masterwork Research: Apex will be available.
Below you will find a file Masterwork Research: Apex Important Stepsso you can Get Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia for your group.
Important steps for “Masterwork Research: Apex” in Pokémon Go
Below you can find Masterwork Research: Apex mission steps in Pokémon Go. Don’t forget – this task is designed to take a long time, so you don’t feel like you have to rush to experiment.
To open this task, you must have first fetched a file Pokemon Go Tour: Gohto Ticket And secondly, complete Pokemon Go Tour: Johto A special research mission. Fortunately, this private search It has no deadline, so don’t worry if you can’t complete it during the event.
“Masterwork Research: Apex” Step 1 of 4
- Earn 100,000 XP – 10x Hyper Potions Bonus
- complete 100 field research tasks – 1000 points bonus
- Catch 100 different types of Pokemon – Apex Shadow Ho-Oh . encounter reward
Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 stardust and 20 is oh Candy
“Masterwork Research: Apex” Step 2 of 4
- win heart with your owner 30 Days in a Row – 1x Puffin Bonus
- send 50 gifts For Friends – Bonus 1x Lure Module
- Open 10 Gifts – 1x Lucky Egg Prize
Rewards: 2000 XP, x3 Rare Candy, 2000 Stardust
off the back of Go Tour Johto . Event He is APEX Research MSc to complete.
Tips on how to complete Masterwork Research: Apex in Pokémon Go
Here are some tips that will help you complete your Masterwork quest: Apex:
- You can use the Lucky Egg to double the amount of XP you receive for any Pokémon Go activity.
- Remember – you can delete field research tasksSo, if you get one you don’t like, simply get rid of it.
- Using incense will attract a variety of Pokémon to your site.
- If you have trouble finding a variety of types of Pokemon, try using a special type lure unit At PokéStop, because each one attracts a different set of Pokémon species.
Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia in Pokémon Go . Explained
Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia are the first in a new genre of Shade legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
These two Pokemon can only be obtained by completing Masterwork Research: Apex, which, as mentioned earlier, is only available to players who have purchased Go Tour: Gohto Ticket complete Pokemon Go Tour: Johto A special research mission.
No matter which version of Go Tour: Johto you choose, you’ll receive both Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia during this mission.
Once you capture an Apex Shadow Pokémon, you will have the option to purify them, and if you choose to do so, one of their attacks will become stronger when used in either of them. gyms or raids.
For Apex Shadow Ho-Oh:
- Holy fire – Increases from 135 to 155 strength
For Apex Shadow Loggia
- Aeroplast – Rise from 200 to 225 strength
Remember – you don’t have to purify a Pokémon, and if you do, these power-ups only apply to gym and raid, not trainer battles or Go Battle League.
How Masterwork: Research Apex Works in Pokémon Go
Masterwork: Research Apex is the second Masterwork Research quest to be released in Pokémon Go and offers you a chance to capture two dangerous people. Legendary Pokemon – Apex Shadow Loggia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh.
Like the first Masterwork research mission – All in one #151 – This mission is exclusive to those who have purchased tickets for a Go Tour event. In this case, the event is Go Tour: Johto And players must play Pokémon Go at least once on the day of the event, Saturday, February 26, to unlock Pokemon Go Tour: Johto A special research mission.
Once this task is completed, Masterwork: Research Apex will automatically open.
Masterwork Research assignment challenges are designed to be much longer than Special Research assignment challenges – one of the All-in-One Challenge #151 requires you to be coach level 40. For this reason, don’t be surprised if Masterwork: Research Apex takes several months to complete.
Aside from the challenging nature of the challenges, progressing through Masterwork Research: Apex is exactly the same as any other research mission; You need to complete your current set of challenges, collect mission step rewards and continue until the whole mission is completed.
Fortunately, Masterwork: Research Apex has no deadline, so feel free to take your time!
