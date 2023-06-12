June 12, 2023

Final Fantasy 16 demo for PS5 release today

June 12, 2023

In the Final Fantasy 16 A pre-launch livestream, which took place after Summer Game Festival 2023 and Xbox Game Show 2023 producer Naoki Yoshida, announced that the upcoming RPG will receive a free demo on PlayStation 5.

The demo will include a The first two hours of the game – the opening prologue that explores protagonist Clive’s life as a youth – and will allow save game data to be carried over to the full version of the game. It’s a feature that Square Enix has consistently adopted with beta releases for its recent RPG titles, and it’s a very convenient feature, given the length and heft of its games.

Additionally, upon clearing the prologue, a second special battle demo will be unlocked, which focuses on an older version of Clive from later in the game, features more of his ‘Eikonic’ fighting abilities, and serves as a better demo of the new real-time combat system. for the game.

Elsewhere in FF16 In a pre-launch celebration, Square Enix revealed that development of the game was supported by PlatinumGames (Yoke: Automata) and the Square Enix division responsible for Kingdom Hearts 4.

Read: Final Fantasy 16 preview: A complete revamp of the series

When is Final Fantasy 16 released?

the FF16 The demo will be released simultaneously worldwide on June 12, 2023. For specific times around major time zones, see the following image:

FF16 It will be released on June 22, 2023 for Playstation 5.

