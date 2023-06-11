An exclusive new game similar to the modern BioShock RPG

InExile announced the new game clockwork revolution During the Game Fest Xbox Showcase Summer Show . It looks like insulting on groups of bioshockThis RPG game is set in an alternate universe of Clock Mechanism punk.

A complete surprise during a Microsoft event, this marks the first of a new project from RPG gurus InExile – the most famous wasteland 2 And 3 And the PlaneScape: Torment sequel, Tidal Numenera. Founded by Brian Fargo, the studio was acquired by Microsoft in 2018, making this their first new project since then. And from the ad’s announcement, it looks as though it might be dumb.

Moving on from InExile’s traditional isometric CRPG design, this is a much more first-person RPG in style bioshock And insulting. From what we’re seeing here, the game’s city is a steam-adjacent reality, with clockwork seemingly at the heart of all machinery.

Described as a “Steampunk first-person RPG” by the game’s YouTube description, we’re taught that this city, avalon, It was discovered after our character goes back in time. The city seems to have been “carefully designed by changing historical events,” which means we are ready to go back to last Indicates the release of butterfly effects in the future.

A post that just appeared on Xbox Wire She suggests The game is very ambitious.

With visual depth and an unprecedented, complex narrative, the choices you make on your journeys into the past will change the people, the stories, and the city of Avalon itself in extraordinary (often) unexpected ways.

If he’s suggesting that players can choose what these changes are, rather than them being scripted elements of the game, that could turn out to be incredibly interesting.

Despite how lush the footage is in the trailer, InExile calls this “pre-alpha,” with no indication of a release date yet.

