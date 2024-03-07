Microsoft confirms Surface and Windows AI event on March 21

Commercial versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will have minor spec bumps, according to sources familiar with Microsoft's plans. Microsoft will also offer an OLED display on the Surface Pro 10 for consumers, which the company is expected to unveil later this spring.

Surface Laptop 6 may include a new design

The new Surface Laptop 6 could be the most interesting device, thanks to a new design that will include thinner screen bezels, rounded corners, a touchpad, two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. Microsoft is rumored to be shipping Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite-based models of its latest Surface devices, with Intel models expected in April and Arm models in June.

The event page for Microsoft's March event simply says “Follow here for the latest advances in scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface,” suggesting that this will be a fairly low-key event focused on Microsoft's big “AI computer” . Pay.

Microsoft is also working on a new AI Explorer experience for Windows 11, which is designed as a more advanced version of its AI assistant. Windows Central Reports It will index everything you do on your computer so you can search for moments in your timeline using natural language. Microsoft tried to revive this same idea as a Timeline feature in Windows 10, but a lack of support for the app meant it never worked and it was eventually removed years later.

