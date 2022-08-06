Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 show screen wrinkle in Live Photos

With only a few days left until the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, Samsung’s new foldables have leaked in photo-realistic images showing new color options, screen crease, and more.

Noh_tech On Twitter today, I posted a bunch of photos featuring Galaxy Z Fold 4 And the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the hand of what look Like a carrier employee. The images for the Fold 4 appear in a blue-gray color, while the Flip 4 appears in a changing blue color.

With the Flip 4, this leak really doesn’t hold any surprises. The metal parts around the hinge look slimmer, while the edges look a bit more flat compared to the Flip 3. But beyond that, this is the same design.

Meanwhile, the fold 4 is more interesting. look hinge area Many Smaller next to the external screen, and as it is rumored to appear little bit Wider at hand, but it’s hard to tell without a point of comparison. On the inner screen, we can see the camera under the screen, but it’s hard to tell if anything has changed from the Fold 3 with the screen off.

The biggest thing we can see from both galleries is the screen wrinkle on the Fold 4 and Flip 4. On both devices, as rumored, the crease appears a little smaller and less noticeable. this is could It’s only because these devices are newer models, but it has been rumored that Samsung will reduce the creases this year.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on August 10, and Reservations are now open On the company’s website with additional balances up to $200.

More about Samsung:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: