Samsung has finally broken its silence on the fate of the Galaxy AI after 2025

Samsung's mobile chief, TM Roh, has broken his silence on the company's plans with Galaxy AI once it stops being free in 2025.

Roh confirmed IT Communications What we already knew about Galaxy AI when the Galaxy S24 series launched a few weeks ago. He said that despite the enormous resources invested in developing Galaxy AI, its features will remain free to customers until 2025. The question on everyone's mind is what will happen to Galaxy AI after 2025 once it stops being free. As it turns out, Samsung doesn't know that either.

Roh told the publication that the company has not made any decisions about the financial future of Galaxy AI beyond 2025. However, he hinted at plans to offer more powerful AI features in the future to paid subscribers.

“According to our analysis, there are different needs for mobile AI. Therefore, there will be consumers who will be satisfied with using AI capabilities for free. And then there may also be customers who want more powerful AI capabilities and even pay for them. So,” Roh said. “In the future decision-making process, we will take all these factors into account.”

The company has more than a year to make a decision, so we're sure we'll hear an update as soon as it has something to share. Robot body It had previously reached out to Samsung regarding the future of the Galaxy AI but did not receive any response from the brand.

Meanwhile, Roh painted a rosy picture of Galaxy AI for the coming months. He said the company plans to bring the technology to more than 100 million devices around the world this year.

Samsung has already confirmed that the AI ​​Assistant will be coming to a range of older Galaxy flagships, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series during the first half of 2024. We're also guessing the Galaxy Z Fold The upcoming Flip 6 and Flip 6 will include Galaxy AI features. All these devices together may help Samsung achieve its goal of 100 million Galaxy AI launches.