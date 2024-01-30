January 30, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Celeste 64: Parts of the Mountain is a bite-sized (and playable) 3D sequel

Celeste 64: Parts of the Mountain is a bite-sized (and playable) 3D sequel

Len Houle January 30, 2024 2 min read

Maddy Makes Games is celebrating Celeste's sixth anniversary with its most ambitious reimagining of the cult-favorite platformer yet. Celeste 64: Mountain Shards, which you can Play now on itch.ioimagines a fully 3D version of the cult-favorite platformer for the N64, complete with polygonal graphics and unique traversal challenges.

The game description reads: “Relive the magic of Celeste Mountain alongside Madeline in this small but heartfelt 3D platformer. Created in a week by the Celeste team to celebrate the game's sixth anniversary.”

IGN has reached out to Maddy Makes Games for more information on the development of Celeste 64. However, this isn't the first time Celeste has been reimagined by its original developers. To mark its third anniversary, Maddy Makes Games has released a charming semi-sequel to Pico-8 – a virtual machine that emulates the capabilities of 8-bit personal computers of the 1980s.

Despite being developed in a short period of time, Celeste 64 contains a surprising amount of content, including additional stages with music reminiscent of Super Mario Sunshine. It also includes dialogue that takes place after the original game, making it a mini-sequel.

Released in 2018, the original Celeste game received praise for its sharp controls and memorable music. In a retrospective published last year, we called it “one of the most important transgender games of all time.”

See also  Stunning seven-bedroom home with green accents on Pebble Beach owned by WeatherTech founder hits market for record $39 million

Celeste 64 could be It's now downloaded to your Windows computer, with a macOS version released “soon.” The game team is currently addressing bugs and crashes.

Kat Bailey is IGN's news director and co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have any advice? Send her a direct message at @the_katbot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

How IOS 17.3 Stolen Device Protection feature can save you money and stress

January 29, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

Arc's new iPhone browser wants to be your search companion

January 29, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Palworld datamine reveals Pal who looks like Mewtwo as the Pokemon knockoff saga continues

January 29, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

5 min read

Dying thief who stole 'Wizard of Oz' ruby ​​slippers from Judy Garland Museum gets no jail time

January 30, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Unleash robotic dinosaurs on a wild experience

January 30, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Warriors gauge trade market for Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

January 30, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Celeste 64: Parts of the Mountain is a bite-sized (and playable) 3D sequel

January 30, 2024 Len Houle