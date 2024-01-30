Celeste 64: Parts of the Mountain is a bite-sized (and playable) 3D sequel

Maddy Makes Games is celebrating Celeste's sixth anniversary with its most ambitious reimagining of the cult-favorite platformer yet. Celeste 64: Mountain Shards, which you can Play now on itch.ioimagines a fully 3D version of the cult-favorite platformer for the N64, complete with polygonal graphics and unique traversal challenges.

Get ready for Celeste's 6th Anniversary Challenge! 🗻 Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain is here and you can play it @itchio. 👉 https://t.co/By2BxOUwx9 pic.twitter.com/N4ILmFEYmN – Celeste (@celeste_game) January 30, 2024

The game description reads: “Relive the magic of Celeste Mountain alongside Madeline in this small but heartfelt 3D platformer. Created in a week by the Celeste team to celebrate the game's sixth anniversary.”

IGN has reached out to Maddy Makes Games for more information on the development of Celeste 64. However, this isn't the first time Celeste has been reimagined by its original developers. To mark its third anniversary, Maddy Makes Games has released a charming semi-sequel to Pico-8 – a virtual machine that emulates the capabilities of 8-bit personal computers of the 1980s.

Screenshots from Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain

Despite being developed in a short period of time, Celeste 64 contains a surprising amount of content, including additional stages with music reminiscent of Super Mario Sunshine. It also includes dialogue that takes place after the original game, making it a mini-sequel.

Released in 2018, the original Celeste game received praise for its sharp controls and memorable music. In a retrospective published last year, we called it “one of the most important transgender games of all time.”

Celeste 64 could be It's now downloaded to your Windows computer, with a macOS version released “soon.” The game team is currently addressing bugs and crashes.

Kat Bailey is IGN's news director and co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have any advice? Send her a direct message at @the_katbot.