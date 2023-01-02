Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go upgraded with Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset

After, after Disclosure of a newer version of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 A laptop with a more powerful processor (Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3), Samsung has it Launched Galaxy Book 2 Go with the latest chipset. This ARM-based Windows laptop follows last year’s Galaxy Book Go and sports a newer, more powerful Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3.

Galaxy Book 2 Go with Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 has a 40% faster CPU, 35% faster GPU

Samsung claims the Galaxy Book 2 Go To be a compact yet powerful laptop. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c + Gen 3 chipset that has a 40% faster CPU and 35% more powerful GPU compared to the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor that was used in Galaxy Book Go. The new chipset also brings faster wireless connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also supports faster LPDDR4X RAM (3200MHz) and storage (NVMe SSD). Qualcomm It also claims to offer improved AI processing but doesn’t dig deep into metrics.

These new chipsets are manufactured by TSMC on a 6nm node, which means they are also very energy efficient. It helps laptops last longer on a single charge, and Samsung claims the Galaxy Book 2 Go can last all day or up to 21 hours for video playback. Even though the chipset features 5G, Samsung appears to have disabled it on the Wi-Fi only version of the Galaxy Book 2 Go. The company may launch the Galaxy Book 2 Go 5G sometime this year. He’s working Windows 11 operating system Out of the box and comes with Galaxy ecosystem features like Galaxy Buds Auto Switch, Link To Windows, Multi Control (Galaxy tablet), Quick Share, Samsung Notes, and Second Screen.

Other features of the Galaxy Book 2 Go include a 14-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD resolution and a 180-degree hinge. It appears to have a keyboard layout without ten keys, a large trackpad, and a webcam. Samsung It did not disclose the RAM, storage and battery capacity of the new laptop. It’s built to MIL-STD-810G specifications, which means it’s resistant to drops, temperature extremes, moisture, shock, and vibration. It is 15.5 mm thick and weighs 1.44 kg.

Galaxy Book 2 Go will be available for purchase in France exclusively through Samsung.com from January 20, 2023.