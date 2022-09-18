10 settings to check iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have started to reach customers all over the world. For those who have upgraded to a device, we’ve compiled a list of 10 useful settings worth checking out below.



Some settings are exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models, while others were introduced in iOS 16 for a wide range of iPhones.

New settings for iPhone 14 Pro models

Enable 48MP ProRAW photos



iPhone 14 Pro models feature an upgraded rear camera system that can take 48MP photos, but only in ProRAW mode, which can be enabled in the Settings app under Camera → Formats → Apple ProRAW With the resolution set to 48 MP. In the Camera app, a button named RAW will appear in the upper-right corner to easily turn ProRAW on or off.

ProRAW images retain more detail in the image file for more editing flexibility. 48MP ProRAW photos are very large files each at 75MB or higher, so consider your iPhone storage if you’re taking photos in this mode.

Enable Cinematic Mode in 4K



On all four iPhone 14 models, cinematic-mode videos can now be recorded in 4K. To enable the higher resolution in the Settings app, tap Camera → Cinematography Choose 4K at 24 fps or 4K at 30 fps.

Introduced with the iPhone 13 lineup, Cinema Mode features a depth effect with auto focus changes for “cinematic” videos.

Optimized working mode for low light



All four iPhone 14 models feature a new Motion Mode that adapts to large vibrations, motion, and vibrations for smoother video. Apple says the feature can be used to record video while driving off-road in the car, filming a runner, and more.

The Action Mode button can be found in the upper left corner of the Camera app for video. In the Settings app, Action Mode can be optimized for low-light conditions by going to Camera → video recording → downlight working mode.

Play the startup sound

A new optional accessibility feature for all iPhone 14 models allows a sound to play when it is turned on and off. The feature can be enabled in the Settings app below Accessibility → Audio / Visual → Turn sounds on and off.

Turn off the always-on screen



iPhone 14 Pro’s new Always On Display mode is enabled by default. It can be turned off in the Settings app below Display and brightness → Always.

Always-on mode darkens the entire lock screen, but still shows the time, date, widgets, wallpaper, and unread notifications. Once you lift the iPhone, tap or swipe up at the bottom of the screen, or press the side button, the screen goes back to normal brightness.

New Settings in iOS 16

Turn on keyboard haptic feedback



iOS 16 added a new haptic feedback option for the iPhone’s stock keyboard. Similar to many Android smartphones, the iPhone can make a slight vibration after each key you press as you type, providing physical confirmation of the key tap.

In the Settings app, the feature is under Sounds and Haptics → Keyboard Notes → Touch.

Add the battery percentage icon to the status bar



iOS 16 has finally reintroduced the option to display the battery percentage icon in the status bar on iPhone X and later, eliminating the need to scroll down to open the Control Center to see the percentage. To enable the new code on iPhone 14 Pro models, open the Settings app and go to Battery → Battery Percentage.

Send messages automatically with Siri



Siri usually asks for confirmation before sending a message to someone, but in iOS 16, there’s a new option to skip the confirmation step. To enable this in the Settings app, tap Siri & Search → Send messages automatically.

The feature can also be enabled when the iPhone is connected to headphones or CarPlay.

Ask Siri to end a phone call



With iOS 16, you can say “Hey Siri, hang up” during a phone call to end the call hands-free, but note that others on the call can hear the command. In the Settings app, this feature can be enabled under Siri & Search → Call Hang Up.

Show Wi-Fi passwords



You can finally view the password of the Wi-Fi network you previously connected to on iOS 16. In the Settings app, tap Wi-Fi → Tap on a network → Tap on the password field And authenticate with Face ID to view the password.