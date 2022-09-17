Pixel 7 Pro benchmark reveals unchanging CPU specs and much-needed upgrade

Tensor was Google’s first internal chip, made in collaboration with Samsung. Instead of using one large core, three medium cores, and four small SoCs like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips and Samsung’s Exynos chips, Google chose two cores to deliver front-end processing tasks, two medium cores, and four small cores.

Also worth noting is the fact that the company chose older Arm Cortex-A76s for the mid-core even though A78 cores were available at the time.

The Tensor G2, known internally as “gs201,” will have two Arm Cortex-X1 cores, two A76 cores, and four A55 cores. On Geekbench, the G2-powered Pixel 7 Pro achieved a multi-core score 10 percent higher than Pixel 6 Pro which indicates some improvement in performance.

The alleged benchmark scores of the Pixel 7 Pro

This can be attributed to two things: the G2 appears to be based on a 4nm process, which should make it more powerful and efficient than the first-generation chip, and the X1 and A76 range now operate at higher clock speeds.

Also, as was the case with the first proprietary chip, Google seems to prioritize performance and energy-efficient responsiveness, and doesn’t seem to care about breaking benchmarks.

Tensor G2 builds new GPU and modem

Wojciechowski also discovered that the G2 will feature a Mali-G710 GPU, which is said to be 20 percent faster and 20 percent more power efficient than OG Tensor’s Mali-G78, and also offers 35 percent more machine learning. These improvements would be great for the camera and help the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro become Best camera phones of 2022

The Tensor G2 also allegedly has a better TPU codenamed “Jaineiro”, likely for new AI experiments. Other than that, Google seems to have made improvements to the video encoder/decoder block and ISP.

The device may be packing a new Samsung S5300 modem, hopefully that will help with connectivity issues Pixel 6 users are having.

All in all, while the Tensor G2 is unlikely to be the fastest SoC ever, Google’s approach is supposed to ensure that it won’t heat up, and as said before, most modern smartphones are already pretty fast, and there’s more to experience Smartphone more than raw CPU performance and other factors such as software optimization, which Google is good at, also play a big role.

It was also discovered that Google has started work on a third generation Tensor chip codenamed “zuma”, and it will be based on Samsung’s 3nm process.