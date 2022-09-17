Pixel 7 Pro benchmark reveals unchanging CPU specs and much-needed upgrade

Tensor was Google’s first internal chip, made in collaboration with Samsung. Instead of using one large core, three medium cores, and four small SoCs like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips and Samsung’s Exynos chips, Google chose two cores to deliver front-end processing tasks, two medium cores, and four small cores.
The alleged benchmark scores of the Pixel 7 Pro
This can be attributed to two things: the G2 appears to be based on a 4nm process, which should make it more powerful and efficient than the first-generation chip, and the X1 and A76 range now operate at higher clock speeds.
Also, as was the case with the first proprietary chip, Google seems to prioritize performance and energy-efficient responsiveness, and doesn’t seem to care about breaking benchmarks.
Tensor G2 builds new GPU and modem
The Tensor G2 also allegedly has a better TPU codenamed “Jaineiro”, likely for new AI experiments. Other than that, Google seems to have made improvements to the video encoder/decoder block and ISP.
The device may be packing a new Samsung S5300 modem, hopefully that will help with connectivity issues Pixel 6 users are having.
All in all, while the Tensor G2 is unlikely to be the fastest SoC ever, Google’s approach is supposed to ensure that it won’t heat up, and as said before, most modern smartphones are already pretty fast, and there’s more to experience Smartphone more than raw CPU performance and other factors such as software optimization, which Google is good at, also play a big role.
