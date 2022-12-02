Fans aren’t sure if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet improves on anything

screenshot : Nintendo / Kotaku

Rumors are circulating that Nintendo may have underestimated its hand yesterday Scarlet Pokemon And the Violet Correction announcement, with some suggesting that the worst tire issues have been significantly improved. In our very unscientific testing, it appears that this may be at least somewhat true.

Yesterday’s announcement of version 1.1.0 (first patch is very broken Pokemon The game since adding it has received a 1.0.1 on day one) has been incredibly vague about what it actually did. For some reason, it only highlighted that it addresses the most trivial music issues, while everything else is summarized as “various bug fixes”. Which, when followed by some kind of apology for messing up the game, made everyone assume that more important fixes were yet to come.

However, players have reported a significant improvement in how the game runs. Check out GameXplain screenshots, for example:

GameXplain

Others are reporting greater render distances, improved shadows, faded light changes, and fades instead of being seen in NPCs.

However, a side-by-side frame rate test from Nintendo World seems to show that each version outperforms the other in different places. Although I would argue there is definitely some improvement when entering cities in 1.1.0:

Nintendo world

Again for luck? This side-by-side comparison by Reyvanlatino (which unfortunately plays the music from both simultaneously, but out of time) makes them sound almost identical to me:

Rivanlatino

Well, it’s very hard to know exactly what’s going on here, and why different people record such different experiences.

In my very unscientific comparison, I played the same area on my son’s original Switch with the 1.1.0 patch on and on my OLED without the patch, and the patched version looked smoother to my eyes. But, my eyes are notorious fools, and either way, they were far from the experience of revelation.

it’s a So It’s hard to tell what your fantasy vs. real improvement is, but the Pokémon still appear, and they still freeze for half a second at random points. (I still, at least, caught a bunch of Violet Monsters of irony to trade with myself later.) If things got better, they certainly didn’t get better enough.

We asked Nintendo yesterday if they could be more specific about what has been patched, and haven’t even received a response. So we asked her again today, not least because she looks like that could You have something to be proud of here. We’ll obviously update if they find time to respond. Although maybe they rely on people’s optimistic imagination to fill in what they didn’t?

Meanwhile, come on Digital FoundrySwipe your fingers and give us the final answers.