December 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Nintendo is releasing a full statement regarding the cancellation of the Smash World Tour

Nintendo is releasing a full statement regarding the cancellation of the Smash World Tour

Len Houle December 2, 2022 4 min read

Days after news broke of the Smash World Tour [SWT] It will cancel the 2022 Final Tournament and 2023 Tour, and Nintendo has provided a lengthy statement regarding the decision not to offer a SWT license to host Smash Bros. Ultimate events.

In a statement to IGN, Nintendo said its decision was “based solely on our evaluation of proposals from SWT and our evaluation of its unauthorized activities.” Nintendo added that “any partner we license must meet our high standards when it comes to the health and safety of our fans.”

“It is also important that the Partner adhere to brand and intellectual property guidelines and act in accordance with professional and organizational best practices,” Nintendo wrote. “We use the same approach to assess all partners independently. If we discover that one partner is doing something inappropriate, we will work to correct it.”

Earlier this week, the organizers of the Smash World Tour, one of the biggest Super Smash Bros. announced, that it would be canceling its final event of the year as well as the 2023 events after Nintendo refused to release it. A license to continue the Smash Bros. Fighting Championship events.

SWT organizers posted a lengthy Medium post expressing their regret over the events, claiming that “without any warning” they were told he could no longer work. The organizers also revealed that it was in negotiations with Nintendo for a license to run Smash Bros. tournaments. And that Nintendo even noticed how SWT didn’t violate their IP.

See also  Kingdom Hearts doxx Sora fans, find his realistic apartment in Tokyo

However, this point appears to be disputed by Nintendo’s statement that any partner must adhere to the “brand and intellectual property guidelines” set by the company.

Nintendo also reiterated that it had “verbally” let SWT organizers know that it had not asked to cancel the 2022 Finals “due to the impact on players,” saying that “the decision to cancel SWT 2022 was, and still is, their own choice.”

SWT organizers say they will be offering full refunds to attendees at the now-canceled 2022 event.

“Any partner we license must meet the high standards that we demand when it comes to the health and safety of our fans.”

SWT organizers also accused one of Nintendo’s Smash Bros. partners. Panda Global, organizers of the Panda Cup Smash Bros. Championship. , vandalized by claiming that its founder Alan Bunney was telling potential organizers that SWT would be shutting down, thus making any potential SWT partners have second thoughts of joining the Smash World Tour.

Nintendo says its decision was “not influenced by any outside parties such as Panda Global,” and that the company is “open to partnering with other organizations and will continue to offer licenses to major tournaments outside of Panda Cup.” While Panda Global will remain a partner with Nintendo on Smash Bros. Ultimate. The company says, “Look[s] Forward to receive proposals from other groups for tournament licenses. “

You can read Nintendo’s full statement below.

Matt TM Kim is IGN News Editor. You can access it @employee.

See also  The new MacBook Air may come with a long wait

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Monster Hunter Rise is said to be heading to PlayStation and Xbox in January

December 2, 2022 Len Houle
5 min read

LIVE: Cyber ​​Monday TV deals are still available now — $800 OLED and more

December 1, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Register Xbox Series S for just $220 now (for a limited time only)

December 1, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Kanye West Admits He ‘Loves’ Hitler During Shocking Alex Jones Interview

December 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A supermassive black hole devours a star, blasting its remnants onto Earth

December 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Germany was eliminated from the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica

December 2, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Nintendo is releasing a full statement regarding the cancellation of the Smash World Tour

December 2, 2022 Len Houle