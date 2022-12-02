Nintendo is releasing a full statement regarding the cancellation of the Smash World Tour

Days after news broke of the Smash World Tour [SWT] It will cancel the 2022 Final Tournament and 2023 Tour, and Nintendo has provided a lengthy statement regarding the decision not to offer a SWT license to host Smash Bros. Ultimate events.

In a statement to IGN, Nintendo said its decision was “based solely on our evaluation of proposals from SWT and our evaluation of its unauthorized activities.” Nintendo added that “any partner we license must meet our high standards when it comes to the health and safety of our fans.”

“It is also important that the Partner adhere to brand and intellectual property guidelines and act in accordance with professional and organizational best practices,” Nintendo wrote. “We use the same approach to assess all partners independently. If we discover that one partner is doing something inappropriate, we will work to correct it.”

Earlier this week, the organizers of the Smash World Tour, one of the biggest Super Smash Bros. announced, that it would be canceling its final event of the year as well as the 2023 events after Nintendo refused to release it. A license to continue the Smash Bros. Fighting Championship events.

SWT organizers posted a lengthy Medium post expressing their regret over the events, claiming that “without any warning” they were told he could no longer work. The organizers also revealed that it was in negotiations with Nintendo for a license to run Smash Bros. tournaments. And that Nintendo even noticed how SWT didn’t violate their IP.

However, this point appears to be disputed by Nintendo’s statement that any partner must adhere to the “brand and intellectual property guidelines” set by the company.

Nintendo also reiterated that it had “verbally” let SWT organizers know that it had not asked to cancel the 2022 Finals “due to the impact on players,” saying that “the decision to cancel SWT 2022 was, and still is, their own choice.”

SWT organizers say they will be offering full refunds to attendees at the now-canceled 2022 event.

SWT organizers also accused one of Nintendo’s Smash Bros. partners. Panda Global, organizers of the Panda Cup Smash Bros. Championship. , vandalized by claiming that its founder Alan Bunney was telling potential organizers that SWT would be shutting down, thus making any potential SWT partners have second thoughts of joining the Smash World Tour.

Nintendo says its decision was “not influenced by any outside parties such as Panda Global,” and that the company is “open to partnering with other organizations and will continue to offer licenses to major tournaments outside of Panda Cup.” While Panda Global will remain a partner with Nintendo on Smash Bros. Ultimate. The company says, “Look[s] Forward to receive proposals from other groups for tournament licenses. “

You can read Nintendo’s full statement below.

Nintendo would like to explain to all Super Smash Bros fans and interested parties the background and rationale regarding our decision not to license the Smash World Tour (SWT) for their upcoming activities. Nintendo’s decision was based solely on our assessment of the proposals made by SWT and our assessment of its unauthorized activities. This decision was not affected by any third parties such as Panda Global. Any partner we license must meet our high standards when it comes to the health and safety of our fans. It is also important that the Partner adhere to brand and intellectual property guidelines and act in accordance with professional and organizational best practices. We use the same approach to independently evaluate all partners. If we discover that a partner is doing something inappropriate, we will work to correct it. When we notified SWT that we would not be licensing their activities in 2022 or 2023, we also told them verbally that we did not ask them to cancel the 2022 Finals event due to its impact on players. Thus, the decision to cancel SWT 2022 was and remains their own choice. We are open to partnering with other organizations and will continue to license major tournaments outside of the Panda Cup. Panda Global will continue to be a key partner and we look forward to receiving proposals from other groups for tournament licensing. Meanwhile, Panda continues to advocate on behalf of the Super Smash Bros. community. , even to the point that Panda has invited other organizations and leagues to work with Nintendo, such as The Big House and organizers of SWT for the benefit of the largest Super Smash Bros. community. Nintendo cares about Super Smash Bros. fans. and her community very much, and we hope to continue to hear their passionate comments. We are committed to working hard to bring joy and fun to the community through tournaments while ensuring that we and our partners operate in a positive and responsible manner.

