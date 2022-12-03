Ed Boon has bad news for Mortal Kombat fans, Injustice

picture : NetherRealm Studios / WB Games

The Winter E3, also known as The Game Awards, airs next week and people are excited about what will be revealed during the three-hour montage of trailers and awards. But if you’re excited about a Mortal Kombat or unfairness 3 Making A Surprising Appearance Well, You Might Like To Sit Down. I have some bad news to share.

During the 2018 Game Awards, NetherRealm has been exposed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world Across Great cinematic trailer. Now, after four unimaginably long years, fans are left wondering where the studio’s next game will be. In the past, studio creative director Ed Boon would pop up every two years or so to announce his next big game. But this has not happened yet, and some players have become very worried because the longest waiting period among NetherRealm projects is growing by the day. So, of course, many are starting to look to the Game Awards on December 8 for hope. Some have assumed that as in 2018, Boon and co. They’ll use the annual show to unveil their next big thing. But directly from Bonn himself, this did not happen.

earlier in the day, Boone tweeted that while he appreciates fans’ excitement for the studio’s upcoming game, they aren’t ready to announce anything yet.

Four years ago at the Game Awards, we were able to make a surprise announcement about… MK11, which turned out to be cool,” Boon tweeted. “It’s probably cool, as many assumed we’d repeat this trick in our next game. Thanks for the anticipation, but we’re not ready to announce the next NRS game yet.”

Of course, even with this clear and blunt message of “No, we will not be announcing the next unfairness or Mortal Kombat Next week, sorry,” some people still hope he won’t tell the whole truth. In their defense, Ed Boon has been known to troll his fans online and manipulate them with memes or teases. because of nothing.

If you really want to read his tweet and find some wiggle room that allows, like, say, the studio isn’t ready to announce its next game… but it’s ready to release it! Then drop NetherRealm and daemon WB MK12 or injustice 3. But I’m not going to subscribe to this wild theory because it will only end up depressed and upset when it doesn’t. However, if you decide to participate in The Game Awards anyway, You may end up winning a free Steam Deck game for your problem. it is not MK12But what is it?