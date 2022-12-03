December 3, 2022

Video: 11 exciting new games coming to Nintendo Switch in December

Len Houle December 3, 2022

We’ve reached the last month of 2022, everyone! It’s been another action-packed year of gaming, and while we didn’t necessarily get everything we wanted, it’s been a good year on the Nintendo Switch front.

So, what can we look forward to in December? Well, no matter what encryptionwhich is the above, some games to look out for include bounce back Super Kiwi 64 And the Mario Kart 8 DeluxeThe third booster wave (yes, we count it as its own thing). Then, later in the month, we have titles like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion game And the Crocodile Night game Let’s look forward to it.

Inscryption – December 1st, 2022

The Outbound Ghost – December 1, 2022

outgoing ghost

Super Kiwi 64 – December 2, 2022

Super Kiwi 64

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course – Wave 3 – December 7, 2022

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Chained Echoes – December 8, 2022

Chained Echoes

Samurai Maiden – December 8, 2022

Samurai Maiden

Dragon Quest Treasures – December 9, 2022

Dragon Quest Treasures

Wavetale – December 12, 2022

Wave Tale

Crisis Center: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion – December 13, 2022

Final Fantasy
Image: Square Enix

Lil’ Gator Game – December 14, 2022

Crocodile Night game

Sports Story – December 2022

sports story

Will you be playing any of these games on Nintendo Switch this month? Tell us below.

