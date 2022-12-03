We’ve reached the last month of 2022, everyone! It’s been another action-packed year of gaming, and while we didn’t necessarily get everything we wanted, it’s been a good year on the Nintendo Switch front.
So, what can we look forward to in December? Well, no matter what encryptionwhich is the above, some games to look out for include bounce back Super Kiwi 64 And the Mario Kart 8 DeluxeThe third booster wave (yes, we count it as its own thing). Then, later in the month, we have titles like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion game And the Crocodile Night game Let’s look forward to it.
Inscryption – December 1st, 2022
The Outbound Ghost – December 1, 2022
Super Kiwi 64 – December 2, 2022
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course – Wave 3 – December 7, 2022
Chained Echoes – December 8, 2022
Samurai Maiden – December 8, 2022
Dragon Quest Treasures – December 9, 2022
Wavetale – December 12, 2022
Crisis Center: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion – December 13, 2022
Lil’ Gator Game – December 14, 2022
Sports Story – December 2022
Will you be playing any of these games on Nintendo Switch this month? Tell us below.
