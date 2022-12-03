The best PlayStation games of 2022, according to Metacritic

The products discussed here were selected independently by our editors. GameSpot may receive a share of the revenue if you purchase anything offered on our site.



It’s been another blockbuster year for video games, with AAA exclusives and indie solace raising the bar for quality. From lush remakes to stunning original titles, PlayStation’s library has grown this year with the addition of these titles, and we’ve rounded together the best of the best according to significant numbers gleaned from GameSpot’s sister site Metacritic.

2022 is bookended by two of Sony’s strongest console exclusives, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, while the intervening months have also seen a massive shift towards releasing older first-party games on PC. With the Nixxes driving, PC gamers have been able to get their hands on Spider-Man, God of War, and Uncharted games that are optimized for this system.

The slate of new releases was a solid selection of third-party games as well, spanning a wide range of genres and themes. Some were wonderfully weird, others were frequent updates, and we’ve seen some great retro collections released this year.

The list below includes both PS5 and PS4 versions. This year, this cross-cutting approach allowed for a more cohesive and integrated roster of high-scoring games. We have listed these games from highest Metascore to lowest.