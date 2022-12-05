This week’s Japanese game releases: Dragon Quest Treasures, Witch on the Holy Night, and more

Dragon Quest Treasures for converts And the Witch in the holy night for Playstation 4 and Switch are the two most prominent Japanese video game releases of the week.
Also scheduled out this week Rumble fish 2 for Playstation 5And the Xbox seriesPlaystation 4, Xbox Oneand Switch and computer; Idol Ganshi Sochi Bai Saturn tribute to switch f Heaven: Children of Light for PlayStation 4.
Get the full list of this week's Japanese game releases below.
physical and digital
- Daisenryaku SSB (PS4And the converts)
- Dragon Quest Treasures (converts) – Launch worldwide.
- Aiken Smart Taisaco (converts)
- Idol Ganshi Sochi Bai Saturn tribute (converts)
- take two (converts) – already available worldwide.
- Kanken Smart Taisaku (converts)
- Rumble fish 2 (PS4And the converts) – Launch worldwide.
- Witch in the holy night (PS4And the converts) – Launching digitally worldwide.
My number only
- Chu Chu Charles (computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
- Cardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
- Knight of Honor II: King (computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
- ninth (computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
- Rumble fish 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
- Maiden samurai (computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
- Heaven: Children of Light (PS4) – Launching worldwide.
- swords (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.

