This week's Japanese game releases: Dragon Quest Treasures, Witch on the Holy Night, and more

Len Houle December 5, 2022 2 min read

Dragon Quest Treasures for converts And the Witch in the holy night for Playstation 4 and Switch are the two most prominent Japanese video game releases of the week.

Also scheduled out this week Rumble fish 2 for Playstation 5And the Xbox seriesPlaystation 4, Xbox Oneand Switch and computer; Idol Ganshi Sochi Bai Saturn tribute to switch f Heaven: Children of Light for PlayStation 4.

Get the full list of this week’s Japanese game releases below. It should be noted that Jimatsu He will get a small percentage of money from purchases made through Play-Asia links. You can also save five percent with our one-time use.GEMATSU4“Coupon code or multi-use”GEMATSUCOMcoupon code.

physical and digital

My number only

  • Chu Chu Charles (computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
  • Cardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
  • Knight of Honor II: King (computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
  • ninth (computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
  • Rumble fish 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
  • Maiden samurai (computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
  • Heaven: Children of Light (PS4) – Launching worldwide.
  • swords (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
The aforementioned PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch titles can be purchased through the Japanese language Play Station network and Nintendo Accounts using prepaid cards:

