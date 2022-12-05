This week’s Japanese game releases: Dragon Quest Treasures, Witch on the Holy Night, and more

Dragon Quest Treasures for converts And the Witch in the holy night for Playstation 4 and Switch are the two most prominent Japanese video game releases of the week.

Also scheduled out this week Rumble fish 2 for Playstation 5And the Xbox seriesPlaystation 4, Xbox Oneand Switch and computer; Idol Ganshi Sochi Bai Saturn tribute to switch f Heaven: Children of Light for PlayStation 4.

Get the full list of this week’s Japanese game releases below. It should be noted that Jimatsu He will get a small percentage of money from purchases made through Play-Asia links. You can also save five percent with our one-time use.GEMATSU4“Coupon code or multi-use”GEMATSUCOMcoupon code.

physical and digital

Daisenryaku SSB (PS4And the converts)

Dragon Quest Treasures (converts) – Launch worldwide.

Aiken Smart Taisaco (converts)

Idol Ganshi Sochi Bai Saturn tribute (converts)

take two (converts) – already available worldwide.

Kanken Smart Taisaku (converts)

Rumble fish 2 (PS4And the converts) – Launch worldwide.

Witch in the holy night (PS4And the converts) – Launching digitally worldwide.

My number only

The aforementioned PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch titles can be purchased through the Japanese language Play Station network and Nintendo Accounts using prepaid cards: