Star Wars: KOTOR II ‘Sith Lords’ DLC has been canceled for Nintendo Switch

Remember the planned Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic II restored DLC update? Well, he didn’t come anymore.

In an update from developer Aspyr on social mediathe team announced that “The Sith Lords” DLC “will not be moving forward”:

We would like to thank the KOTOR community for their great passion and support for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series. This passion allowed us to bring this timeless series to Nintendo Switch, and we are forever grateful.

Unfortunately, today we’re announcing that restored DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords will not move forward for release.

We would like to thank everyone for their continued support by providing a free video game key to players who purchased Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords on Nintendo Switch prior to this announcement.

Here’s the list of games on offer if you qualify. To receive this key, you will need to visit support.aspyr.com and submit a request with proof of purchase from Nintendo Switch.

– Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords on Steam

– Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars The Force Unleashed on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Republic Commando on Nintendo Switch

– Star Wars Episode I Racer on Nintendo Switch

– Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast on Nintendo Switch

When originally announced, this free post-launch content would have included new dialogue and interactions, an additional mission starring HK-47, and a new revamped ending. You can learn more about what’s planned in our previous story.

