October 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

PS5 version: Homebrew Loader by John Tornblum

PS5 version: Homebrew Loader by John Tornblum

Len Houle October 9, 2023 2 min read

The PS5 releases keep coming and it’s hard to catch up. Following Sleirsgoevy’s success with PS4 FPKG support, developer John Tornblom has released the Homebrew BigApp downloader for PS5. Homebrew Loader has been confirmed to work on firmware 3.21 and 4.50, but is still a work in progress.

The bundled applications on PS5 are divided into several categories: SCE_LNC_APP_TYPE_BIG_APP, SCE_LNC_APP_TYPE_MINI_APP, SCE_LNC_APP_TYPE_INVALID, SCE_LNC_APP_TYPE_DAEMON, SCE_LNC_APP_TYPE_CDLG, SCE_LNC_APP_TYPE_SHELL_APP. The “macro app” and “micro app” in particular are

The “Homebrew” apps on PS5 are classified as “Big Apps”, which is why you’ll occasionally see this name on the scene.

Download and use

As a reminder, you need a hacked PS5 to be able to play this.

The HB Loader is ELF, and should theoretically work on Webkit or BD-JB builds of the PS5 Exploit.

For best results, you should source and collect them yourself:

Alternatively, there is a pre-created version provided by Pi Chan on the Discord Server on PS5. You can get it here

Load the ELF “Homebrew Loader” as usual, then you can send your homebrew to port 9021 (see code profile)

Technically, there aren’t any homebrews that I know of for the PS5 yet, but John has included a test homebrew with his code for people to test.

See also  Exclusive 360 ​​video with volume

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Modern Warfare 3 beta is already plagued by cheaters despite PlayStation exclusivity

October 8, 2023 Len Houle
6 min read

The race to create an iPhone in the era of artificial intelligence has begun

October 8, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Forza Motorsport players criticize the game’s “horrible” rearview mirrors

October 8, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Rumor Roundup: Crown Jewel, Firefly Funhouse, Money in the Bank, and more!

October 9, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites in Florida

October 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

JJ Watt hails Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw as best linebacker duo in the NFL – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

October 9, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

PS5 version: Homebrew Loader by John Tornblum

October 9, 2023 Len Houle