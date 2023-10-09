The Meta won’t say if GTA San Andreas VR is dead

Two years after the initial announcement, the Meta is still unsure about what’s happening in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on Quest.

Originally announced at the 2021 Connect conference, where Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Rockstar Games’ popular PS2-era success would reach Quest 2 But little has been shared about GTA: San Andreas. Since then, Meta hasn’t said a word about the upcoming VR port, even though we know it La Noire: Virtual Reality Case Files Video Games Deluxe studio was at least partially developing it.

It has left fans wondering what’s going on in development and many believe the project has been quietly cancelled. At Connect 2023, UploadVR Meta asked about GTA: San Andreas’ current status and we were told “no comment,” and The road to virtual reality Received a similar response.

With Quest 3 arriving tomorrow, many were hoping that last month’s annual conference would provide an update to the Quest port of San Andreas. Instead, Meta focused mostly on mixed reality games at Connect 2023, revealing new titles like BAM and LEGO Bricktales while offering new looks at Assassin’s Creed Nexus, Asgard’s Wrath 2, and Stranger Things VR.

We’ll likely have to wait a long time before we receive more San Andreas on Quest updates, but even if it’s cancelled, there’s evidence to suggest that Rockstar Games is developing a new VR game. Last June, actor Michael Urso’s bio mentioned “unannounced Rockstar game” under the VR section, though this was removed shortly after it was discovered.