SINGAPORE – Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited the market’s reaction to the release of official Chinese factory activity data for May. Oil prices rose after European Union leaders agreed to ban 90% of Russian crude.

The Shanghai boat In mainland China was close to stability while Shenzhen Component It decreased 0.196%. Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It was trading 0.18% higher.

The official Chinese manufacturing PMI for May came in at 49.6, an improvement from April’s reading of 47.4.

The May reading was higher than the 48.6 level expected in a Reuters poll but still below the 50 point mark that separates growth from contraction. The PMI readings are sequential and represent expansion or contraction on a monthly basis.

The Nikkei 225 In Japan, it hovered near the flat line while Topix was down 0.09%. More in South Korea, Cosby It rose 0.1%.