It seems death isn’t the end for Cayde-6, the beloved Exo Hunter Destiny 2that he expressed firefly And fort Star Nathan Fillion. Bungie revealed Wednesday at Sony’s PlayStation showcase that Kaede will, in some way, return the next day Saucepan 2 expansion, the final form.

Trailer showing Ikora Rey, the Warlocks’ vanguard, conversing with Kaede – or Kaede’s ghost? – and regrets that he has missed some very big things of fate over the past few years. Log out of Cade Destiny 2 It’s 2018, and despite vowing that Exo won’t come back, it sure looks like he’s back.

Bungie promises to reveal more details in a separate trailer. On August 22nd, Bungie will provide new details about the final formto be the finale to the 10-year-old Destiny Light & Darkness Saga.

The PlayStation-owned studio also has another big thing to talk about: marathonis the newly revealed shooter revival of its much older franchise.

“This is an extremely important time for Bungie, as we continue our evolution into a multi-game studio,” Bungie CEO Pete Parsons said in a press release. “More than thirty years of passion for creating great games has led us here and will propel us into the future. We have an enormous amount of work ahead, including continuing to build marathon Development and support team Saucepan for the coming years. With our partners at PlayStation, we’re working to make our bold vision for Bungie as a true entertainment company a reality, while never forgetting our core mission: to build worlds that inspire friendship.”

Read more