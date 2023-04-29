April 29, 2023

Detroit Lions trade, draft defensive back Brian Branch

Joy Love April 29, 2023 2 min read

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes identified Alabama defensive back Brian Branch as a versatile prospect for the Lions’ defense and traded three spots from the 48th to the 45th to make sure they got their man.

Branch primarily handled cornerback nickels in the Alabama defense, but could play at any of the safety points as well. An AP All-American this past season, Branch started all 13 games and recorded 90 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defensed. He is arguably the most versatile defensive man in the class.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has spoken at the Combine about his desire to play players in the secondary who have the ability to play both safety and nickel cornerback. Recently signed veteran CJ Gardner-Johnson is a great example of this. branch in the same template.

His athletic attributes are not jumping off the paper but watching the movie he is an intelligent player who is always on the ball and knows how to play the game from multiple positions. He is a young player who can influence the defense in multiple ways.

Played 624 snaps in 2021, finishing the year with 37 receptions allowed on 382 coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus stats. Last season, he was even better, producing an 89.5 PFF grade while allowing 36 receptions on 416 coverage snaps.

The Lions have a number of recently acquired veteran players in the secondary, which Branch should benefit from as he adjusts his game to the NFL.

