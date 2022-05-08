Diamondbacks to promote Alec Thomas

Diamondbacks brings one of the best potential players in baseball, like Jeff Bassan from ESPN Reports that they are promoting the batting player Alec Thomas. The club had an opening in the 40-player roster, which means no similar move will be necessary in this regard. To make room in the active menu, catcher Carson Kelly He was placed on the infected list for 10 days, retrospectively to May 5, with a tilted left tense.

Thomas was selected by the D-Backs in the second round of the 2018 draft of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. Only 18 years old at the time, he played 56 junior ball games that year, 28 each on two different teams, scoring .333/.395/.463, wRC+133, with a walk rate of 8.9% and a strike rate of just . 13.7%.

In 2019, he hit the A ball, played 91 games and hit .312/.393/.479. Walk and strike rates were 10.7% and 17.9%, peaking at 153 WRC+. He was promoted to High-A that year and struggled quite a bit, which isn’t too surprising given that he was three years younger than the average age for that level and was also a small sampling of just 23 games.

The pandemic wiped out the 2020 season but didn’t slow Thomas down at all. In 2021, he started his season in Double-A and played 72 games there, racking up ten home runs and stealing eight bases. Besides his 11.2% walk rate and 19.8% strike rate, he hit .283/.374/.507 for wRC+ out of 134. He was upgraded to Triple-A and raised his game another notch. Despite his walk-and-strike rates dropping to 9% and 20.5%, he made eight home runs in just 34 games, added five steals, and finished with a streak of .369/.434/.658, wRC+168. Thomas is now considered One of the best prospects in the game, coming this season as Baseball America ranked him #32, MLB Pipeline #40 and FanGraphs #23.

Thomas, who turned 22 just over a week ago, is off to a good start this year. Although it wasn’t quite as exciting as his first taste of Triple-A, it came in at .277/.362/.495, WRC+ from 117. It’s possible that Thomas held him back by some bad luck, as he lowered the finish rate to 13.8% this year, his gait rate has increased to 11.2%, but he has only had an average of 0.293 hits on balls during play, well below his numbers in previous seasons.

He’s basically played center field so far this year, starting 22 games there with a pair right. Although some raters believe he may need to move into a corner in the long run, it is likely that the team will allow him to stay center field initially to see how well he performs. dalton farshaw Took the most starts in the center field so far this year. However, he has an unusual distinction between being a center player and a player at the same time. With Kelly on the injured list, it looks like Farshaw could start spending more time behind the plate with Thomas taking over center field. Jose Herrera He is the only other catcher on the active roster or the 40-man roster. The club has not provided a timetable for Kelly’s return.

After a brutal 52-110 finish last year, the Snakes got off to an encouraging start this year, currently setting a record 14-14. Despite hovering at the .500 level, they are still last in the highly competitive NL West, but the better record should feel good for those in the organization. Thomas is one of the many exciting prospects that give the club hope for better results this year and in the years to come. He is one of five D-Backs on the Top 100 odds list in both Baseball America and FanGraphs.