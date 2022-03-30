Direct – Zelensky triggers “positive” signals during Russian-Ukrainian talks

9:20

During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, very close to the Ukrainian border. An explosion was immediately released by the Russian company Dass, which was later denied by the governor of the region, who assured that there was no projectile or damage.

On BFMTV, Igor Zhovka, special adviser and deputy chairman of the cabinet of the Ukrainian president, assured that this was not a Ukrainian strike. According to the Russian press release cited by the Special Adviser, this will be a fire.