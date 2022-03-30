Direct – Zelensky triggers “positive” signals during Russian-Ukrainian talks

According to Igor Chowka, Ukraine is “not worried” about the explosion in Belgorod, Russia.
During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, very close to the Ukrainian border. An explosion was immediately released by the Russian company Dass, which was later denied by the governor of the region, who assured that there was no projectile or damage.
On BFMTV, Igor Zhovka, special adviser and deputy chairman of the cabinet of the Ukrainian president, assured that this was not a Ukrainian strike. According to the Russian press release cited by the Special Adviser, this will be a fire.
The Russian presenter has called for the appointment of Donald Trump to replace Joe Biden
Russian state television presenter calls for regime change in US
Risk of arresting Americans in Russia, Washington warns
U.S. citizens in Russia are at risk of being arrested by authorities, the State Department warned on Tuesday, renewing its call not to leave the country or leave immediately.
The State Department has warned of Washington’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including “arrests” and the possibility of “persecution of American citizens” by Russian security forces.
According to Zhelensky, the lifting of sanctions against Russia “can only be imagined once the war is over.”
The lifting of Western sanctions against Russia “will be considered only after the end of the war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky said on Tuesday, just hours after a new session of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Turkey.
“Negotiations (between Kiev and Moscow) should not be expected to lead to the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This issue can only be considered after the end of the war, and we have recovered ours,” Volodymyr Zhelensky promised in a video. Published in the Telegram.
At the UN, Russia has been accused of causing a “global food crisis.”
UN Prior to the Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Russia was accused of provoking a “global food crisis” or “Europe’s basket of wheat” by launching a war against Ukraine that threatened “famine”.
Volodimir Zhelensky says signals of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Turkey are “positive”
“Great. For Blackrock CEO It’s The End Of Globalization! தலைய Editorial by Charles Sunnat
Message from Roman Abramovich, Poison in Kiev