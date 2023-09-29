Discord has been disabled, and affected users are seeing a “Blocked” message.

September 29, 2023

September 29, 2023

  • Discord is experiencing an outage, and many users are seeing a “Sorry, you’ve been blocked” message.
  • The outage appears to be related to a Cloudflare maintenance outage.
  • According to the service’s status page, Discord is aware of the issue. There is no information about when the service will be back up.

Discord, the popular instant messaging app, is currently experiencing an outage. Many users have reported that they are unable to log in to their Discord account and are receiving a “Sorry, you’ve been blocked” message.

We see many reports from users on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit. Users who were able to log in are having difficulties accessing their chats and message history. Sending and receiving messages is also affected. The outage appears to be very widespread, likely affecting users globally.

However, the outage appears to affect the web app and desktop app. The mobile app for Discord appears to be working at the moment.

Discord’s official status page Indicates that the company is aware of the error. It also highlights a similar bug from a few hours ago and rolls out a fix for it. However, users are still facing difficulties in accessing the service.

DownDetector It also points to a significant rise in reports of Discord outages, which appear to be spreading around the world.

X’s official Discord account has had an outage alert since yesterday, but nothing new has been announced regarding this current outage.

The outage appears to be related Cloudflarewhich is currently experiencing issues with its dashboard service and API, has scheduled maintenance on its data center in Doha currently.

Discord is disabled due to Cloudflare

There is no word on how long this outage from Cloudflare or Discord will last. We will update this article as soon as we learn more.

